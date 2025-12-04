Kolstad take down Berlin; Kielce celebrate MOTW

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
04 December 2025, 23:20

Round 10 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League concluded with dramatic matches around the continent and a major upset in Norway. Kolstad Håndball ended Füchse Berlin's flawless record in group A, with the German side missing their star Mathias Gidsel. 

After their dominant win against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged in group B, SC Magdeburg are now the only club with a perfect record this season.

Industria Kielce secured an important victory against HBC Nantes in France, despite a whirlwind of a Match of the Week in which both clubs had their moments, while One Veszprém HC and GOG recorded thriller wins to round off the final Machineseeker EHF Champions League matches for this calendar year.

  • Füchse Berlin missed a chance to secure a quarter-final ticket in Norway as Kolstad became the first to beat the side this season, 28:24
  • Klemen Ferlin played a key role in the Match of the Week by making 16 saves and leading Kielce to a 33:29 victory in France, earning him the Player of the Match award
  • reigning champions SC Magdeburg continued their flawless run with a dominant victory against Szeged, 40:31
  • Oskar Vind Rasmussen sealed a last-gasp win for GOG at Plock, 35:34, and the Danish club leapfrogged PSG into fifth place in group B
  • Veszprém denied Sporting’s late attempt to leave Hungary with points, beating the Portuguese side 32:31, with Mikael Appelgren and Rodrigo Corrales playing vital roles between the post

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 32:31 (19:14)

H2H: 4-0-2
Top scorers: Hugo Descat 9/14 (One Veszprém HC), Orri Freyr Þorkelsson 8/8 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

In a high-intensity first half, Veszprém began the match on the front foot and took a four-goal lead, 7:3, in the 10th minute through Hugo Descat — and motivated by the passionate support in the stands. Sporting coach Ricardo Costa called a timeout and tried to calm and inspire the squad, but unsuccessfully, as the hosts took a six-goal lead, 15:9, soon after — their biggest of the match. However, Sporting's lion-hearted spirit came on full display in the second half, as the Portuguese champions started to melt Veszprém's advantage, and completed their remarkable comeback by taking the lead in the 45th minute, 25:24. In the final minutes, the score swung from one side to the other, but crucially, Veszprém nullified Sporting's attack in the last five minutes and came back from a two-goal deficit (31:29 for Sporting) to snatch the points in a thrilling finish.

20251204 Veszprem Sporting Aly (1)
It was a good match, but unfortunately the end did not go our way. Veszprém is one of the best teams in Europe and they proved it again today. We wanted to play fast, especially in the second half, and we managed to do that, which brought life back into the match. It’s not easy to win in the Veszprém Arena and we didn’t manage it, but our team is young and experiences like this will help us become even better.
Mohamed Aly
Goalkeeper, Sporting Clube de Portugal
20251204 Veszprem Sporting Corrales
This was a true team victory. The end was very tough, but we solved it. We’ve learned how to fight and come back. It’s good to know we’re capable of this. Winning a match like this, in front of a crowd like this, is an incredible experience. It was a very intense game, and in the end, all I had to do was catch the ball. I had to throw myself in completely, so I did.
Rodrigo Corrales
Goalkeeper, One Veszprém HC

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 28:24 (15:12)

H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorers: Magnus Søndenå 9/11 (Kolstad Håndball), Matthes Langhoff 7/11 (Füchse Berlin)

The Mathias Gidsel-less “Foxes” began the match by taking an early advantage in the opening minutes, but Kolstad immediately responded and mounted a comeback. The German champions were caught by surprise, as the hosts took a four-goal lead, 8:4, in the 13th minute. Kolstad goalkeeper Andreas Palicka made seven saves at a rate of 36 per cent up to the break, when the Norwegian club held a surprising advantage. The group A leaders tried to get back into the match throughout the second half, but Kolstad displayed quality and character to not only resist the visitors’ attempts, but also up their advantage in the 51st minute, 25:19, which called off Füchse Berlin's hopes of securing a positive result. Kolstad deservedly celebrated a victory in the end and moved on from the bottom in group A.

20250412 Kolstad Fuchse Berlin 29
A fantastic team effort. Our defence was really good and we had a great goalkeeper. We played a great match and it was really nice to win — take two points again.
Vetle Eck Aga
Line player, Kolstad Håndball
20250412 Kolstad Fuchse Berlin 36
A tough match for Füchse Berlin. We made a lot of technical mistakes and Kolstad have a world-class goalkeeper, and this made the match hard for us. We also made it difficult for ourselves with a lot of mistakes. A well-deserved victory for Kolstad.
Tobias Grøndahl
Centre back, Füchse Berlin

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 29:33 (16:17)

H2H: 3-1-4
Top scorers: Noam Leopold 8/9 (HBC Nantes), Alex Dujshebaev 7/9 (Industria Kielce)

Kielce's impressive start in the Match of the Week took everyone by surprise, as the Polish side opened a four-goal lead in the opening minutes and kept Nante goalless until the seventh. The hosts recovered from the poor start and improved both in defence and attack, narrowing the difference slowly. The French club came back into the match ahead of half-time, with Kielce's advantage down to one goal.

Nantes used the first half's late momentum to grab the upper hand, but Klemen Ferlin and the defence turning up proved crucial in deciding the winners. With the Slovenian goalkeeper making 16 saves at a rate of 37 per cent, Kielce made the most of his exceptional performance in the decisive moments. The Polish team secured a victory that took them up to fifth in the group A standings, ahead of Nantes. 

GROUP B

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs GOG (DEN) 34:35 (14:16)

H2H: 4-1-5
Top scorers: Melvyn Richardson 9/12 (Orlen Wisla Plock), Frederik Bjerre 9/10 (GOG)

With GOG on a three-match losing run in group B and eager to avenge Wisla's win in Denmark a couple of weeks ago, the Kasper Christensen-led squad made their intentions clear early on and dominated throughout the first half. Lasse Vilhelmsen found the back of the net in the 19th minute to give GOG a three-goal lead, 12:9, which enabled them to stay ahead at the break. The Polish champions completed a full comeback first in the 41st minute through Melvyn Richardson, 22:21, before GOG made a comeback of their own and even took a four-goal lead, 29:25, in the 51st. Wisla did not give up and, driven by their passionate fans, coach Xavi Sabate's squad equalised, 34:34, in the final minute, but Oskar Vind Rasmussen sealed the victory with a last-gasp winner to end GOG's losing run.

20251204 WISLA GOG 030
I am very pleased with how we performed today. In the previous match against Plock, we made too many mistakes, but this time we managed to limit them. Despite Wisla's tough defence, we managed to find a way to effectively bypass Plock's formations and create many opportunities in attack.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG
20251204 WISLA GOG 055
They controlled the endings of both the first and second halves. It was a match in which anything could have happened. I am satisfied with our attacking play, although we had problems, especially when our opponents had the upper hand. I congratulate them on winning two points. However, I am not satisfied with our defence. I take full responsibility for this and I assure you that it will not happen again. We are moving on, doing our job and continuing to work hard.
Xavi Sabaté
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 40:32 (19:13)

H2H: 5-0-1
Top scorers: Gisli Kristjansson 6/7 (SC Magdeburg), Lazar Kukic 5/7, Richárd Bodó 5/7 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged)

Fresh off securing back-to-back wins in group B, Szeged were flying high from the go in Magdeburg, embarking on an unanswered three-goal run in the opening minutes. However, the title holders’ squad solidified their defence and the reward came within minutes, as they established control. Gisli Kristjansson scored five goals from as many attempts to secure Magdeburg's biggest lead to that point, 19:13, at the break. With Szeged coach Michael Apelgren implementing seven-against-six for the best part of the second half, Magdeburg once again showed their stellar quality and resilience, as the visitors' trump did not work out as planned. Magdeburg celebrated their 10th consecutive victory, remaining undisputed on top in group B.

20251204 WISLA GOG 010
Jerzy Stankowski
20251204 Veszprem Sporting Hesham1
Peka Roland / One Veszprém
20250412 Kolstad Fuchse Berlin 13
Lars Skaug
20251204 Scm Szeged 080
Eroll Popova
20251204 Hbcnantes Kielce Monar
HBC Nantes
20251204 WISLA GOG 032
Jerzy Stankowski
20251204 Veszprem Sporting Martinovic2
Peka Roland / One Veszprém
20250412 Kolstad Fuchse Berlin 34
Lars Skaug
20251204 Scm Szeged 078
Eroll Popova
20251204 Hbcnantes Kielce Minne (2)
HBC Nantes
20251204 WISLA GOG 020
Jerzy Stankowski
20251204 Veszprem Sporting Costa
Peka Roland / One Veszprém
20251204 Scm Szeged 074
Eroll Popova
20250412 Kolstad Fuchse Berlin 27
Lars Skaug
20251204 Scm Szeged 061 (1)
Eroll Popova
20251204 WISLA GOG 033
Jerzy Stankowski
20251204 Hbcnantes Kielce Maqueda
HBC Nantes
20251204 Veszprem Sporting Remili2
Peka Roland / One Veszprém
20250412 Kolstad Fuchse Berlin 15
Lars Skaug
20251204 WISLA GOG 036
Jerzy Stankowski
20251204 Veszprem Sporting Appelgren3
Peka Roland / One Veszprém
20251204 WISLA GOG 051
Jerzy Stankowski
20251204 Hbcnantes Kielce Abdi
HBC Nantes
20250412 Kolstad Fuchse Berlin 42
Lars Skaug
20251204 WISLA GOG 052
Jerzy Stankowski

Photos: Jerzy Stankowski; Peka Roland / One Veszprém; Lars Skaug; Eroll Popova; HBC Nantes

Photo Credit Gruja Milošević 14
Latest news

