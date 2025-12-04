After their dominant win against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged in group B, SC Magdeburg are now the only club with a perfect record this season.

Industria Kielce secured an important victory against HBC Nantes in France, despite a whirlwind of a Match of the Week in which both clubs had their moments, while One Veszprém HC and GOG recorded thriller wins to round off the final Machineseeker EHF Champions League matches for this calendar year.

Füchse Berlin missed a chance to secure a quarter-final ticket in Norway as Kolstad became the first to beat the side this season, 28:24

Klemen Ferlin played a key role in the Match of the Week by making 16 saves and leading Kielce to a 33:29 victory in France, earning him the Player of the Match award

reigning champions SC Magdeburg continued their flawless run with a dominant victory against Szeged, 40:31

Oskar Vind Rasmussen sealed a last-gasp win for GOG at Plock, 35:34, and the Danish club leapfrogged PSG into fifth place in group B

Veszprém denied Sporting’s late attempt to leave Hungary with points, beating the Portuguese side 32:31, with Mikael Appelgren and Rodrigo Corrales playing vital roles between the post

GROUP A

H2H: 4-0-2

Top scorers: Hugo Descat 9/14 (One Veszprém HC), Orri Freyr Þorkelsson 8/8 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

In a high-intensity first half, Veszprém began the match on the front foot and took a four-goal lead, 7:3, in the 10th minute through Hugo Descat — and motivated by the passionate support in the stands. Sporting coach Ricardo Costa called a timeout and tried to calm and inspire the squad, but unsuccessfully, as the hosts took a six-goal lead, 15:9, soon after — their biggest of the match. However, Sporting's lion-hearted spirit came on full display in the second half, as the Portuguese champions started to melt Veszprém's advantage, and completed their remarkable comeback by taking the lead in the 45th minute, 25:24. In the final minutes, the score swung from one side to the other, but crucially, Veszprém nullified Sporting's attack in the last five minutes and came back from a two-goal deficit (31:29 for Sporting) to snatch the points in a thrilling finish.