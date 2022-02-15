48FA8FAF 5908 4142 9271 042C97504143 X2
EHF European League

Sävehof fight hard for victory over La Rioja

EHF / Danijela Vekić15 February 2022, 22:55

After the first 30 minutes, it seemed to be another easy win for Sävehof. However, La Rioja didn't give up and after trailing by seven managed to turned things around and set 22:21 in the 45th minute.

It was a close game until the end but in a nail-biting finish Sävehof 's Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu netted for the win. 

Group C

BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 29:30 (12:16 ) 

  • the Swedish team led from the beginning, however the hosts improved and worked their way back into the match
  • La Rioja's biggest trail was by seven goals mid first half. They closed the gap by half-time inspired by Aliaksandr Markelau's saves
  • with three consecutive goals at the start of the second half, La Rioja came back into the game, which forced Sävehof to start playing more aggressively
  • the visitors were unable to claw back the lead as they lacked attacking efficiency. With strong support from the stands and secure hand of Angel Jesus Rivero Noris, La Rioja equalized and later took 22:21 lead though
  • in nail-biting finish, Sävehof grabbed victory when Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu found the net 

Spanish persistence

Not many teams can comeback after trailing by seven goals, but la Rioja showed Spanish passion and persistence.

They gave their maximum and pushed each other beyond their limits. It was a real team effort that resulted in a close game in which they almost performed a miracle. Their fans did not leave disappointed tonight.

1CEDE9B3 4593 4D06 B5BD 86119657E4E0 X2
4E4C708B 0247 4E1A B381 57B5377BE16D X2
7E12B263 731B 4BD5 AFB0 BFE07B43A768 X2
32EA93DE 0263 414B A7EA D3F4FA185793 X2
48FA8FAF 5908 4142 9271 042C97504143 X2
369F3F4B F037 436A 8AE5 A7636F220F8E X2
DBFB847A 99DE 451F ABF1 D740C32C3DFF X2
2491015F 6CC4 440B A832 C8FFB1E09915 X2
6457E9DB 6903 41B9 8C43 2D6448F7877F X2
32EA93DE 0263 414B A7EA D3F4FA185793 X2
This was absolutely fantastic! The guys showed a lot of character in a difficult situation, and how we acted during the decisive moments of the game is something I’m very proud of.
Michael Apelgren
Sävehof head coach
20220215 ELM Kadetten Sporting 4
Previous Article Win sends Kadetten to third place in Group D

Latest news

More News