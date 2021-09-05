Scandinavian sides & Constanta complete boarding for round 2

Qualification for the second round in the Men's European League 2021/22 continued on Sunday night with four more ties.

One of the biggest highlights of the day was Danish side Holstebro's massive six-goal turn around to take a seven-goal win and stamp their name on the final qualification round 2 spot.

EHF EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1



HK Malmö vs Balatonfüredi KSE 22:20 (9:10)

Malmö came bursting out of the gates running up a 7:2 lead after the first 13 minutes, with Blickhammar and Tumba both netting two each in this period.

But after pulling it level at 7:7 (24th minute), the visitors Balatonfüredi then took the lead; the Hungarian side went into the dressing room +1 at 9:10.

With his first goal in the 36th minute Kassem Awad gifted the hosts the lead once again before they went on to secure a three-goal gap late into the second half (Blickhammar, 49’ 19:16)

It was drama right until the end as progression stood on a knife’s edge; however, Hampus Jildenbäck (3/7) - whose poor shooting cost them at times - came good to give them another three-goal gap in the 59th minute.

Due to more away goals (agg. 47:47) from the first leg, it is the Swedish side of HK Malmö that advance to the next round.

HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta vs Csurgói KK 31:28 (16:13)

It was Csurgói that started brighter and thanks to a Juhasz goal in the 9th minute (6: 3) they had closed the aggerate gap to just +1

However, this was the last time the Hungarian side held the lead with Constanta restoring the it thanks to Komogorov (8:7).

Lead by their top scorers Croatian Marko Buvinic (6/11) and Serbian Zoran Nikolic (6/7), the hosts never looked back and controlled the game.

It was by no means though a perfect game with seven of Constanta’s 11 scorers experiencing a poor 50% or worse shooting percentage; however, despite this, the Romanian side were able to secure a comfortable win over two legs.

Thanks to a 58:51 agg. win, it is the Romanian side HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta that advance to the second round of qualification in the Men’s European League.

ØIF Arendal vs Górnik Zabrze 28:29 (14:15)

11 minutes in and we saw a much-improved Górnik Zabrze who kept it neck-and-neck (8:8) during the tense opening to the action.

When 19-year-old Sebastian Kaczor scored his one and only goal to make it 15:12 for the guests, things were looking rosy for the Polish outfit, but a lapse in defensive concentration let Arendal’s Adrian Evensen net two quick goals before the buzzer to bring it back to +1 for Zabrze.

The opening of the second half saw top scorer of the game Arendal’s Jørg Gjermundnes put on a show scoring in the 34th 35th and 38th minute (19:19), the 20-year-old shooter netted seven of his eight chances overall.

Despite picking up a loss, ØIF Arendal will advance to the next round thanks to their massive 10-goal win from the first leg. The tie officially concluded with a 57:48 aggerate win for the Norwegian side.

TTH Holstebro vs RK Trimo Trebnje 35:28 (16:9)