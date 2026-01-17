12:00
It's the weekend! And that means we're expecting plenty of fans later on in Herning, Oslo and Malmö for today's games.
Group E in Malmö play their first matches. World silver medallists Croatia open their campaign against Georgia, who are in their second EHF EURO ever, and the second in a row. Then co-hosts Sweden start against the Netherlands: a clash which promises to be one of the most exciting of the day.
Over in Herning, it's an important day for the teams in group A. Austria and Serbia lost close games on Thursday against Germany and Spain respectively, and know that defeat today could end their chances of progression. But there wasn't much in either game on Thursday, so another two tight matches are definitely on the cards.
In Oslo, France and Norway both secured big wins in round 1, against Czechia and Ukraine. If both win again tonight, the main round beckons.
But let's start with a look back to last night, when the Faroe Islands and Switzerland drew in a thriller, and Slovenia and Montenegro broke the record for the most goals scored in a Men's EHF EURO match. Watch (or listen) to 'The Spin' for their analysis!