13:45

As well as the top five saves, check out yesterday's top five goals. There were lots of them - including 81 between Slovenia and Montenegro - and the selection has everything, from long-range efforts beating the defence, to clever wing shots, and the last one is simply magical. Watch to see who scored it!



13:30

It has not yet been a vintage tournament for the goalkeepers, with several really high-scoring games and fast-paced attacks making the shot-stoppers' lives tricky. However, Hungary's Kristóf Palasics became the first goalkeeper to receive the Grundfos Player of the Match award last night with an impressive save efficiency of almost 40 per cent. Switzerland's Nikola Portner also made 13 saves, while Andreas Wolff (Germany) and Emil Nielsen (Denmark) were reliably effective too in their first games.

So we still have some excellent saves to share with you in the top 5 saves of day 2!



13:00

Germany are staying in Silkeborg, and on yesterday's rest day they organised a fan day for the many German fans who have travelled to Denmark to support their team. The day included a talk with retired German players Sven-Sören Christophersen and Oliver Roggisch, as well as current women's national team member Katharina Filter. There was also a meet-and-greet session as well as other activities. It was really well-attended and everyone seemed to have a great time - we're sure the fans will bring the same energy to the Jyske Bank Boxen this evening!