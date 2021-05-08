210403 Minaur Braila 2
EHF European League

Live blog: Semi-finals hours from throw-off

08 May 2021, 10:00

The EHF Finals Women will decide the winners of the first season of the EHF European League Women over two thrilling days on Saturday and Sunday. Nantes Atlantique, CS Minaur Baia Mare, Siófok KC and Herning-Ikast Håndbold are the last four teams standing and will contest the semi-finals on Saturday. 

  • semi-finals to be played on Saturday: Nantes Atlantique vs CS Minaur Baia Mare at 14:45 CEST; Siófok KC and Herning-Ikast Håndbold at 18:00 CEST 
  • record-breaking TV interest in what is the first four-team final tournament for Europe's second-tier women's club competition. Find out where to watch the matches and follow the event here
  • read all the facts and figures related to the weekend and test your knowledge of the teams with our quiz
  • the trophy the teams will be fighting for was revealed on Friday
  • Courtney Gahan reporting 

10:50

We have plenty of reading material to keep you entertained before the semi-finals begin! 

Below, get started with our big facts and figures rundown of everything related to the penultimate stage in the competition, then test your knowledge of the semi-final participants with our quiz. Also check out the backstory behind the trophy the teams will be fighting for this weekend. 

And of course, don't miss the match previews for both semi-finals. 

20210506 ELW Facts Figures Baia Mare 2000Px (1)
EHF European League

From 0 to 2,569: the numbers before the EHF Finals Women

FACTS & FIGURES: A look at the European League stats before Baia Mare, Nantes, Siófok and Herning-Ikast head into the semi-finals on Saturda…

2 days ago
168917512 247772927050892 7491081558847196417 N
EHF European League

How well do you know the EHF Finals Women participants?

QUIZ: Test how much you know about the four EHF European League's title contenders

2 days ago
20210507 EL Trophy 2000 Px
EHF European League

European League trophy revealed ahead of EHF Finals

NEWS: The women's champions and the men's champions of the EHF European League will receive an identical, newly created trophy

yesterday
20200404 Siofok Kiss
EHF European League

Top attacking sides ready for fiery semi-final

SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: The two most decorated teams in the competition, Siófok and Herning-Ikast, are set to battle for a place in the trophy m…

yesterday
20210327 Nantes Mitrovic
EHF European League

Hosts aim to end Nantes dream season

SEMI-FINALS PREVIEW: The first-ever EHF Finals Women throw off on Saturday, with Baia Mare versus Nantes to decide the first finalists

yesterday

10:35

The three visiting semi-finalists arrived in Baia Mare on Friday, and are now gearing up for the semi-finals. 

Siófok are defending champions of a kind, as they won the last edition of the former second-tier competition, the EHF Cup. Check out some photos of their training session on Friday below! 

 

20210507 Siofok Tomori
20210507 Siofok
20210507 Siofok Zavko
"I have played here one season and am excited to be back in Baia Mare. I have a lot of good memories from here, everything is familiar to me, so I feel comfortable. Unfortunately, due to the health situation, fans are not allowed in the hall, therefore, I am sorry not to feel that amazing atmosphere."
Katarina Jezic
Siófok KC line player

10:15

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the EHF Finals Women 2021! Courtney Gahan here to guide you through the weekend, which will see the first ever EHF European League Women title decided. 

We start with the semi-finals on Saturday:

  • 14:45 CEST Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 
  • 18:00 CEST Siófok KC (HUN) vs Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

On Sunday, the 3/4 placement match will take place at 14:45 CEST and the final will be at 18:00 CEST. 

 

20210507 Larissa Kalaus Lokomotiva 2000Px
Previous Article Larissa Kalaus: “We will give our last drop of sweat on the court”

Latest news

More News