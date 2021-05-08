Live blog: Semi-finals hours from throw-off
The EHF Finals Women will decide the winners of the first season of the EHF European League Women over two thrilling days on Saturday and Sunday. Nantes Atlantique, CS Minaur Baia Mare, Siófok KC and Herning-Ikast Håndbold are the last four teams standing and will contest the semi-finals on Saturday.
- semi-finals to be played on Saturday: Nantes Atlantique vs CS Minaur Baia Mare at 14:45 CEST; Siófok KC and Herning-Ikast Håndbold at 18:00 CEST
- record-breaking TV interest in what is the first four-team final tournament for Europe's second-tier women's club competition. Find out where to watch the matches and follow the event here
- the trophy the teams will be fighting for was revealed on Friday
- Courtney Gahan reporting
10:50
10:35
The three visiting semi-finalists arrived in Baia Mare on Friday, and are now gearing up for the semi-finals.
Siófok are defending champions of a kind, as they won the last edition of the former second-tier competition, the EHF Cup. Check out some photos of their training session on Friday below!
"I have played here one season and am excited to be back in Baia Mare. I have a lot of good memories from here, everything is familiar to me, so I feel comfortable. Unfortunately, due to the health situation, fans are not allowed in the hall, therefore, I am sorry not to feel that amazing atmosphere."
10:15
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the EHF Finals Women 2021! Courtney Gahan here to guide you through the weekend, which will see the first ever EHF European League Women title decided.
We start with the semi-finals on Saturday:
- 14:45 CEST Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
- 18:00 CEST Siófok KC (HUN) vs Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN)
On Sunday, the 3/4 placement match will take place at 14:45 CEST and the final will be at 18:00 CEST.