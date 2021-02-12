Siófok secure top spot in group D

Playing in front of fans in Kuban was delightful for both teams, but the home support did not help the Russian side much. Visitors Siófok led during the whole game, with the win meaning they will certainly finish top of EHF European League Women group D.

GROUP D

Kuban (RUS) vs Siófok KC (HUN) 25:31 (10:14)

Siófok’s French left back Tamara Horacek started the match on fire, netting three times in the first 10 minutes to create a three-goal gap between the sides

after a fast start the away team’s attack slowed down, but Siófok goalkeeper Melinda Szikora kept Kuban’s goals to a minimum with a first-half save efficiency of 44 per cent

Kuban were slow to restart the match and let Siófok increase their lead to nine goals within the first 10 minutes of the second half

although the home team managed to close the gap to four goals in the 48th minute at 21:25, Siófok remained calm to secure the win

Unstoppable Siófok

Although Kuban snatched a point from Siófok in round 1, since then the Hungarian side have won four matches in a row.

That means Zdravko Zovko’s squad have not lost any game in EHF European League and its predecessor, the EHF Cup, since they were defeated by Nantes Atlantique HB in qualification round 3 in November 2019. In 13 games they have won 10 times and drawn three matches.