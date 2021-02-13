17:33

Angela Malestein was impressive for FTC this afternoon. She scored eight goals from nine attempts, including three penalties, and here catches Viktoriia Kalinina on the hop.

17:29 | FULL-TIME

CSM threatened to close up just towards the end of the match, but Metz had done enough earlier on to take the win. The results of these two matches mean the standings remain unchanged at the top of group A, with Metz second behind Rostov, and CSM third ahead of FTC.



17:26 | FULL-TIME

FTC fought until the end but Rostov seal top spot in group A after a tight win. They showed their strength in the second half, holding off repeated attacks from the Hungarian club.

17:22

Metz continue to hold a lead against CSM, varying between four and five goals for the last little while. With five minutes to go, a win for the hosts looks likely.

17:16

Rostov are gradually finding the edge against FTC and taking the advantage whenever they can. Iuliia Managarova's fast break just now put them up 22:19, the first three-goal lead. Emily Bölk's seventh goal brought it back to 22:20, but Rostov are currently on the front foot.

17:09

Kinga Janurik is excelling for FTC, and keeping them very much in the game with Rostov. It's now 21:19 to the home team, with about 13 minutes to go.

17:06

Two things are making the difference for Metz right now: greater depth in attack, and the performance of their goalkeepers. Although Marie Hélène Sajka has scored six goals, the same number as CSM's top scorer Cristina Neagu, another nine Metz players are on the scoreboard compared to only five other Bucharest players.

Meanwhile Hatadou Sako is tracking at a save efficiency of 40 per cent, and her fellow goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle has saved two from three shots. In contrast, Jelena Grubisic and Denisa Dedu are both on a save efficiency of around 27 per cent. It's 21:16 to Metz.

16:59

Well into the second halves, and Metz continue to lead Bucharest. They now have a 19:14 advantage.

FTC have just got themselves back level at 17:17; Rostov led by two goals a little while ago but the visitors continue to fight.

16:42

Here's a nice compilation of some of Grace Zaadi Deuna's best plays from the first half - as usual, she's integral in both assisting and scoring goals.



16:37 | HALF-TIME

METZ HANDBALL 16:12 CSM BUCURESTI

Metz have eased out to a 16:12 lead, with CSM missing a chance to make it 16:13 as Cristina Neagu misses a post-buzzer penalty shot. The French side found an extra gear in the last 10 minutes or so of the half.

16:35 | HALF-TIME

ROSTOV-DON 12:12 FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA

Nearly five minutes passed between FTC's 12th goal and Rostov's, as the two sides traded possession. FTC missed three shots and an opportunity to go into the dressing room ahead, but instead it's all level at the break in an exciting game.

16:33

Anna Sen breaks through the FTC defence. It needs power and determination to do this.



16:31

A 3:0 run has given Metz a 13:11 lead, the biggest margin of the game so far.

16:27

With her first goal of the match Grace Zaadi Deuna levels it in Rostov, at 11:11. The scoreline is identical in Metz and we have two very close matches going on!

16:22

The first highlight action of the day is, to underline the point made a few minutes ago, one of Hatadou Sako's early saves.

It's still level in Metz, and FTC lead Rostov 10:8.



16:17

So many times the goalkeepers can play a key role in the outcome of a match. Lately, Metz's Hatadou Sako has shone with one amazing performance after another, and she's making an early impact again today with five saves in the first nine minutes.

In the other match, FTC's Kinga Janurik is again the only goalkeeper available for the visitors, with Blanka Bíró still sidelined through injury. However, she played well against Vipers in both double-headers at the weekend.

16:07

About five minutes into both matches and the teams are settling into their games. FTC had a good start against Rostov, netting the first two goals, but it's now 2:3. In Metz, the score is 3:3.

Rostov have had a particularly busy week with three matches in eight days. They had a close loss to Krim last Saturday, and a close win against Vipers on Wednesday, so stamina might be key if this game is also tight.

15:55

Minutes now until throw-off!

A quick recap: in round 1, CSM beat Metz 31:26 in Bucharest, while Rostov beat FTC 26:26 in Erd.

15:45

Coverage of the first two matches has begun on EHFTV (although, depending on your location and if a local broadcaster is showing the game, this may be geoblocked). Remember you can use the split-screen viewer to watch both matches at the same time. Handy!

15:39

What do you do before a big match? Explore the local sights, if you're CSM visiting Metz!

15:30

Earlier today Face of the Champions League Hannah Jackson had a chat with Laura Glauser and Sara Ristovska about the big match between Györ and CSKA. Find out what they like for breakfast, what they're missing from their home countries, and of course what their expectations are for the Match of the Week later on today.

Click here to watch the whole chat.



15:20

Welcome to the final live blog for the DELO EHF Champions League group phase 2020/21! There are seven matches ahead this weekend, with the Match of the Week between Györ and CSKA headlining at 18:00 CET this evening.

First up, we have two tantalising clashes that will decide who finishes top of group A: Metz vs CSM, and Rostov vs FTC, both at 16:00 CET. If Rostov draw with or beat FTC they will finish first, but if they lose and Metz beat CSM, the French club will take top spot. Meanwhile CSM need a win to leapfrog Metz into second place.

Read the round preview below and stay tuned for plenty more news, analysis, video and pictures all weekend.