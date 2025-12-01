Another milestone was the new handball arena Tjarnir in Hoyvík, just outside the capital of Tórshavn. It opened in spring 2025 with a draw in the EHF EURO 2026 qualifier against the Netherlands — and this arena underlines the ambitions of the Faroese federation, which has its offices there.

“We have everything at hand, it's easy to organise international matches and tournaments. The tickets for the first match were sold-out in ten minutes. And the system crashed because the interest was so high,” says Rouch. The capacity is 2,500 seats and 600 standing places. “That fits perfectly for us, it could even be a bit bigger.”

But can the Faroe Islands make it to the main round of the EHF EURO 2026? “That's our next goal and a dream,” says Rouch. “I think that in this group every team can beat each other. It's 50-50 in every match. Our team is gaining more and more experience and the players are playing better and in better clubs around Europe and Scandinavia. Our team is stronger now.”

After the memorable roar in Berlin, the fans recognised this little country on the handball map, says Rouch. “This last goal against Norway was the biggest moment for us because this was all over the world with the emotion of the fans and the players. You see this clip over and over again. And it is also evoking something in the Faroese people. Some kind of pride that we can do stuff that nobody thinks is possible. A moment like this gives you self-confidence as an individual, but also as a nation. To believe that we don't have to do everything in the same way as the big nations do. That we do things our own way. That it doesn't have to always be a disadvantage that you are small.”