Ari Rouch has been part of the “Faroe-tale” for 13 years and is officially the Secretary General of the Faroe Islands Handball Federation, but is also taking care of almost everything related to handball in the Faroe Islands. And he knows everything about the “zero to hero” story.
“Handball in the Faroe Islands started in the 1940s as a women's sport. It came from Denmark with a Danish teacher to the Faroe Islands,” explains Rouch.
“In the 1970s Faroe Islands became an IHF member, our first golden time. But then the handball federation went bankrupt three times, we did not have any more senior national teams, but only a junior team, which could exist only due to the IHF funding,” says Rouch. “I started in the handball federation in 2012 and I was the only employee and only with a half-time job. Our budget was around 200,000 Euro — now it is two million.”
The Faroe Islands Handball Federation started their “senior national teams mission” from scratch. “We slowly expanded to fully compete with youth teams, starting at the IHF Emerging Nations tournaments. In 2019, we decided to compete again with the senior teams. All the attention we gave to the youth during the previous years has paid off since then. We always had good players in our local clubs, but we needed to organise them. We started to implement national teams and we started our overall strategy on three pillars: economy, administration and sportive success. You can't just have one of those. All must fit if you want to be successful,” adds Rouch.