ECW: Three Spanish teams reach Last 16

Round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women was completed with 16 encounters at the weekend, determining nine teams that proceed to the Last 16. Three of them represent Spain, as the two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria, Rincon Fertilidad Malaga and Club Balonmano Elche all went through.

The draw for the ECW Last 16 will take place on Wednesday, November 25 at 11 CET, and the matches are scheduled for 9 and 16 January.

playing double-headers, Rocasa and Malaga fully dominated against Colegio de Gaya/Colgaia-Toyota and ROOMZ Hotel ZV Wiener Neustadt respectively

in the Spanish derby, Elche defeated KH-7 BM. Granollers once again, this time 34:20 away from home

C.PAOK, HC Galychanka Lviv, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, COR Victoria-Berestie and DHC Slavia Praha all won their double-headers this weekend

the tie Victoria-Berestie vs KHF Istogu was the closest, as Istogu won 33:30 on Saturday before the Belarusian team took a 32:28 revenge win on Sunday

the tie ZORK Jagodina vs ZRK Bjelovar, which was supposed to be decided in a single match, was cancelled; Bjelovar proceeded to the next stage

HZRK Grude and Muratpasa Belediyesi SK booked their Last 16 tickets a week ago; three more teams went through after their round 3 matches were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

Yalikavaksports win Turkish derby

The all-Turkish tie Yalikavaksports Club vs Izmir BSB SK looked open after the first-leg match last Sunday, in which Yalikavaksports claimed a four-goal win, 30:26.

Yet Izmir’s hopes for a home revenge never materialized as the team from Bodrum were even more dominant away from home and celebrated a 31:22 victory.