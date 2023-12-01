Squad lists for Men's EHF EURO 2024 confirmed

Each squad list contains a maximum of 35 players and will serve as the basis for the respective federation to select the 20-player official delegation participating at EHF EURO 2024, together with eight officials.

The 35 (or fewer) players listed in the official squad list are the only players eligible to participate in EHF EURO 2024. Changes or insertions of additional players at a later stage are not permitted.

On the day of each match, teams will confirm the 16 players and four officials participating that day.

Player replacement rules for EHF EURO 2024

A maximum of two players can be replaced by two new players from the original contingent of 35 (or fewer) during the preliminary round. A maximum of two players can be replaced during the main round and a maximum of two players can be replaced during the final weekend.

If a player who has been replaced returns, this counts as another replacement and is added to the total number of replacements.

So, the basic rule is that, altogether, a maximum of six players can be replaced throughout the entire tournament.

The squad lists are available for download below.