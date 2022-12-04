Statement on the match Förthof UHK Krems vs Vojvodina

EHF European Cup
Statement on the match Förthof UHK Krems vs VojvodinaOFFICIAL STATEMENT: The European Handball Federation has issued a statement regarding incidents which occured in the match Förthof UHK Krems vs Vojvodina
The European Handball Federation is aware of improper and partially violent conduct of a small group of spectators during the EHF European Cup Round 3 match, Förthof UHK Krems vs Vojvodina, which was played on Saturday.
The EHF strongly condems the incidents and underlines that there is no place for any such behaviour in European handball.
Statements from the clubs involved will be sought in order to investigate whether further action will be taken.
