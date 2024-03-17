Storhamar earn deserved win in first leg against Thüringer HC

Storhamar controlled the match from start to finish to take a 39:35 win, although their hosts were able to narrow a substantial gap to a narrower margin of four goals by the buzzer. However, Storhamar are in a strong position to book their first ticket to Graz in next week’s second leg in Norway.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 35:39 (17:19)

the inspired visitors held a four-goal lead on a couple of occasions in the first half, but the German club managed to narrow down the difference just before the break

Storhamar centre back Anniken Obaidli was the match's top scorer with 10 goals from 15 shots

visiting goalkeeper Eli Marie Raasok made 13 saves (27 per cent), while Dinah Eckerle made the same number of saves for THC, but from fewer shots (31 per cent)

THC left wing Sonja Frey and Storhamar left back Guro Nestaker played a faultless first half with both of them scoring five goals from as many attempts

Storhamar held their biggest lead of eight goals (27:19) in the 39th minute, but they failed to hold onto it and Thüringer HC will travel with a four-goal deficit to Norway

Storhamar's composure key to securing an important win in Germany

The Norwegians were on a mission in Bad Langensalza to prove their quality and credentials against last year's EHF Finals participants Thüringer HC, and they truly thrived in the role of underdogs against the German club. Storhamar were head and shoulders above their opponents, but what really made the difference was the visitors’ composure as well as attacking efficiency in clutch moments. Storhamar moved ever-closer to reaching Graz ahead of the return leg and if they display the same determination in Norway next week, a place in the EHF Finals definitely awaits them.

Photos © Christian Heilwagen