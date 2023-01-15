Storhamar end six-match losing run
Storhamar returned to winning in the EHF Champions League 2022/23 season. After beating Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK at home in October, 31:29, the Norwegian club did it again three months later. After not being able to earn any points in six straight CL encounters, Storhamar ended their unlucky run by defeating Kastamonu on the opponent's home ground, this time 33:28.
GROUP B
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 28:33 (13:17)
- right from the start Storhamar imposed their own pace and displayed strong defensive play; as a result, Kastamonu scored their first goal in the seventh minute, courtesy of Mouna Chebbah
- after a 5:0 lead from the first whistle, Storhamar were retaining the supremacy and the one player that stood between an even bigger lead was Turkish goalkeeper Merve Durdu
- Mouna Chebbah was efficient in the 5-1 defence, stealing the ball two times and also scoring easily into an empty net, reducing the gap to 13:17
- the gap reached the double-digits after ten minutes of the second half as Anniken Obaidli and Susanne Amundsen produced some nice goals
- the home team could not sustain a high level throughout which led to Katarina Jezic's top performance for narrowing the deficit (25:30), but not enough for making a surprise
- Storhamar are now in front by three points, having good chances for their maiden play-offs berth
Light at the end of the tunnel
Storhamar in their debutant EHF Champions League season only saw two wins, in September and October 2022 over Lokomotiva and Kastamonu. The Norwegian club waited almost three months to break the curse of six consecutive defeats in Europe's top flight. Again, Storhamar stopped the Turkish side after previously defeating them in round 4 of the competition by 31:29.
We are very happy that we won. It was the first points that we have and we played great in both halves. We were good in the counterattacks today; that's what we did very well for the victory
Congrats to our opponent. It was the key game for both teams, but we lost, unfortunately. We started the game very badly and we had problems scoring to get back right into the game