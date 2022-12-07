Talent Dodic and Zagreb focus on the future

He spent most of his childhood in North Macedonia, spending the early years of his career in a handball academy, working with good coaches, and playing for Metalurg, Aerodrom, Ohrid, and Vardar.

The six years in North Macedonia had a huge influence on both Dodic and his family – but it was well worth it as Stefan made his EHF Champions League debut for Metalurg at the age of 15 and became the youngest goal scorer in the competition.

“My parents were giving their best in supporting me, driving me to training from Vranje in Serbia to Skopje in North Macedonia, every day for a year and a half. I was still in elementary school and I could not skip it as school was obligatory,” Dodic says.

“Playing EHF Champions League at 15 gave me more confidence. Some players wait for that chance for a long time, but I was lucky with the situation in Metalurg to get that chance early. I am still a young player and learn with every new experience, making it easier for the future.”

Dodic is one of the biggest talents in handball, a good passer and strong shooter. He is a classic centre back, who can also play on the left.

Signed by Kielce in 2021, he first played on loan for HC Vardar 1961 before joining Zagreb in the summer of 2022.

“I am very satisfied here. I play a lot, which is very important for a young player. My teammates are great and they have accepted me greatly, I didn’t have to adjust to anything. My only job is to work hard and to give my best on the court,” says Dodic, who has 15 goals and 16 assists so far in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season.