Berlin win top clash, draw in the bottom duel

Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs. HC Motor (UKR) 26:26 (14:15)

The entire match was equally played and on edge, with the biggest gap being two goals right at the start for the 2:0 and in the middle of the second half, when the hosts were ahead 21:19. Motor’s last lead was at 19:18, then the hosts scored a 3:0 run - and kept ahead until the 26:25. Three minutes before the end, Motor’s top scorer Ihor Turchenko netted for the seventh time to level the result - leaving both sides with a chance to win. Motor’s last goal was scored after the final buzzer - so both sides could celebrate their first point. Miguel Antonio Aires was Aguas Santas’ top scorer with nine goals.