Tamse takes the reins at Nexe

The former right wing started his coaching career at Gorenje Velenje and stayed there for three years. Later, Tamse took over Celje, with whom he won five league and Cup titles as well as four Super Cup titles. Three months after the departure from Celje, he joined PPD Zagreb, winning the Croatian league and Cup, but that story lasted only nine months. He arrives at Nexe from Qatari club Al Rayyan and sees great potential in Nasice.

“I know some of the players from before. Now it’s time to get to know them on a different level. My goal is to connect with the team in the shortest time possible and to show our best play on the court. The first impression, for now, is great. I’m glad to see that the players are in a good mood and they eager to play new matches. I always have high goals and wish to win as many matches as we can in all competitions,” says Tamse.

Nasice is a small city in the eastern part of Croatia, thriving in handball, especially in the last few years. The club is a springboard for many young Croatian players and excels in promoting handball in that part of Croatia. These goals mixed with Tamse’s experience are expected to lead to good results and the spotlight shining on Croatia’s rising stars.

“Nexe have many young players and I hope they will become great players one day. For me, as a coach, that is one of the most beautiful things in our job. I will also follow players from all over the Croatia and the Nexe academy – I’m sure there are many more players who deserve our attention.”