Tamse takes the reins at Nexe
RK Nexe will enter the second part of the season with a new coach, as Branko Tamse, former coach of clubs such as Gorenje Velenje, Celje and PPD Zagreb, takes over Croatian vice-champions.
Tamse joined Nexe after the club’s former coach Hrvoje Horvat was announced as Lino Cervar’s successor at the head of the Croatia national team.
“I signed a contract for two and a half years. Nexe is a great club where coaches have full trust for their vision – the club doesn’t tend to change coaches too quickly. One of the reasons why Nexe and I signed the deal is working with young talents,” says the Slovenian coach about his new role.
“Nexe are well-equipped, a team with character, which is important in sport. Hrvoje Horvat did a great job before me and everyone in the club had their part in it. It’s a club built on healthy grounds. My wish is to grow as much as possible and that we will play as I wish.”
“I always have high goals”
The former right wing started his coaching career at Gorenje Velenje and stayed there for three years. Later, Tamse took over Celje, with whom he won five league and Cup titles as well as four Super Cup titles. Three months after the departure from Celje, he joined PPD Zagreb, winning the Croatian league and Cup, but that story lasted only nine months. He arrives at Nexe from Qatari club Al Rayyan and sees great potential in Nasice.
“I know some of the players from before. Now it’s time to get to know them on a different level. My goal is to connect with the team in the shortest time possible and to show our best play on the court. The first impression, for now, is great. I’m glad to see that the players are in a good mood and they eager to play new matches. I always have high goals and wish to win as many matches as we can in all competitions,” says Tamse.
Nasice is a small city in the eastern part of Croatia, thriving in handball, especially in the last few years. The club is a springboard for many young Croatian players and excels in promoting handball in that part of Croatia. These goals mixed with Tamse’s experience are expected to lead to good results and the spotlight shining on Croatia’s rising stars.
“Nexe have many young players and I hope they will become great players one day. For me, as a coach, that is one of the most beautiful things in our job. I will also follow players from all over the Croatia and the Nexe academy – I’m sure there are many more players who deserve our attention.”
Looking ahead in the EHF European League
In their 12th consecutive season in Europe’s second-tier club competition, Nexe have had a rocky road. The club from Nasice started with a win versus Alingsas and a narrow loss against Montpellier before being overrun by CSKA and Magdeburg.
The Croatian vice-champions still have five matches to play in the EHF European League. The first obstacle is Alingsas, on Tuesday 9 February, and Tamse wants to repeat Horvat’s success.
“Time flies and the first match against Alingsas has come quickly after my arrival in Nasice. They are doing well in the Swedish league, playing fast. We will give our best in that match. We play at home and we must take advantage of that,” says Tamse.
A week after Alingsas, Nexe will play a home double header against Besiktas and they are aware of the importance of winning both matches. Nexe are also competing in the SEHA League and will soon join the Croatian championship and Cup. Under the guidance of their new coach, the team needs to build confidence for the rest – and most critical part – of the season.
“I don’t like to talk about the matches so far ahead – my wish is to concentrate on Alingsas. When it comes to Besiktas, the good thing is that we don’t travel to Istanbul. Both matches will be played in Nasice and that is our advantage. It would be great for us and for the rest of the season to win those matches,” concludes Tamse.