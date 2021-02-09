First Champions League Men matches of the week hours away
The EHF Champions League Men returns with eight matches this week, starting on Tuesday evening and running through to Thursday night. Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and video content from the big week of action right here on our live blog.
- Getting us started on Tuesday: Celje vs Zagreb, Kielce vs Porto (both 18:45 CET) and Barça vs Veszprém (20:45 CET). Watch on EHFTV
- Match of the Week takes centre stage on Wednesday, with five newly crowned world champions featuring as Nantes host Aalborg. Throw-off at 20:45 CET
- Four games end the Champions League Men week on Thursday: Szeged vs Porto, Meshkov Brest vs Kielce (both 18:45 CET), Celje vs Veszprém and Zagreb vs Barça (both 20:45 CET)
- Read the rundown of everything coming up this week in our preview
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Tuesday afternoon
16:25
While we count down the hours until tonight's games throw off, we have plenty of reading material for you. Alongside our preview of all the matches, you can delve a little deeper into the Match of the Week between Nantes and Aalborg with our featured news on the clash, or check out the interview with Nantes Danish goalkeeper Emil Nielsen.
Find them all below!
16:15
Welcome to a brand new week of EHF Champions League Men! We have eight exciting matches coming up this week, with three heading your way tonight.
Here's Tuesday night's schedule:
- 18:45 CET: RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs HC PPD Zagreb
- 18:45 CET: Lomza Vive Kielce vs FC Porto
- 20:45 CET: Barça vs Telekom Veszprém HC