Team Esbjerg take option for EHF FINAL4

CSM fail to get going at crucial moment

CSM’s four-year drought for a place in the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest might be extended for one more season, after a disappointing outing in the first leg of the quarter-final against Team Esbjerg. The Esbjerg - CSM quarterfinal was seen as one of the most balanced, if not the most balanced doubleheaders in this phase of the competition.

Esbjerg led by as many six goals, as CSM faced a stiff challenge on both sides of the ball. Their attack produced a meagre 43% efficiency, while their defence conceded the largest number of goals this season.

Credit goes to Esbjerg, which devised an excellent plan and dictated the tempo, playing to their strengths. They now have edged closer to eliminating CSM in the quarter-finals for the second season in a row, but a fiery second leg is still to be played next Sunday in Bucharest. Thanks to Laura Glauser’s saves, as she stopped seven shots for a 43.7% efficiency, CSM cut the gap and are still in the race.