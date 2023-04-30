Vipers deal Rapid first home loss

Vipers prove too strong for rookies, Rapid

Apart from a five minutes and 52 seconds stint without a goal to start the second half, Vipers Kristiansand made a flawless return to the EHF Champions League Women, after a two-months break, due to finishing first in their group and earning a direct quarter-finals berth.

They showed no rust in one of the hottest arenas in the competition, the Sala Polivalenta, where 5.000 fiery Rapid fans flocked to lift their team. But, the Romanian side could simply not get their attack going against the reigning champions.

Too many turnovers, 15, hampered Rapid’s chances in the game. With the six-goal win the Norwegian powerhouse edge closer to a third consecutive EHF FINAL4 berth.