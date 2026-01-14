Two even play in the same club — centre back Lukas Hutecek and goalkeeper Constantin Möstl from TBV Lemgo Lippe.

“The matches against Germany are always special,” says goalkeeper Möstl, who arrived in Germany in 2024 from Alpla Hard.

“Everyone knows everyone — there are no secrets. It’s simply about who performs better over the 60 minutes. We’re not going into the match as favourites — that’s Germany. But we firmly believe in our chances,” says 25-year-old Möstl, just like Hutecek.

Some months before his transfer, “Consti” had had one of his most remarkable matches, against Germany in the EHF EURO main round in Cologne, when the goalkeeper was Austria’s hero in the 22:22 draw.