“I’ve watched that match a few more times, it was really fun. Playing in Germany in front of 20,000 fans and almost taking the wind out of their sails was great. It was a wonderful experience, but it’s in the past. Now we want to repeat it. We’ll need another performance like that — from me, from the team, from everyone — to crack the Germans,” says Möstl, adding: “Since I’ve been part of the team, we’ve never beaten them — even though we’ve played very good matches and managed two draws. Now we have another chance to perform well against our big neighbour and really test them.”
Hutecek, who joined Lemgo in 2021 from Vienna Fivers, has the same dream: “We all hope that we can finally beat Germany, but of course it will be very, very difficult. Germany are a top team, packed with world-class players. But we also know that on a good day we can beat anyone. We’ve had Germany on the brink of defeat twice in the last two years — now we want the two points.
“It’s always something special to play against Germany. I know all the players very well from the Bundesliga. But the national teams also know each other extremely well — we’ve faced each other very often recently,” adds “Luki” Hutecek.