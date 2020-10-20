Teams learn last hurdle before group phase

Three-time EHF Champions League Viborg HK have to eliminate Dunarea Braila from Romania if the Danish powerhouse aim to proceed to the group phase of the EHF European League in its inaugural season.

The draw on Tuesday's determined all 12 pairings of the last qualification round before the group phase and created plenty exciting clashes. While Thüringer HC will meet well-known faces from the German Bundesliga HSG Blomberg-Lipper, Paris 92 will lock horns with Nykøbing Falster Handbold from Denmark in what is bound to be a real elimination thriller.

The first leg matches are scheduled for 14/15 November, while the second leg will follow one week later.

Twelve winners will join the four top seeded clubs in the competitions - who had their group phase ticket fixed already at the beginning of the season - CS Minaur Baia Mare from Romania, Denmark's Herning Ikast Handbold, Russia's Handball Club Lada and Siófok KC from Hungary.

The group phase will commence on 9 January 2021.