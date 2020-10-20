Live blog: European League to embark on group phase journey

There will be more handball than ever before as the long road to the Last 16 of the EHF European League Men starts here and now.

The group phase of the new second-tier European club competition throws off on Tuesday, with seven on tonight's schedule.

The live blog is the place to be for all fans wanting to remain on top of all things happening before, during and after today's games.

the EHF European League group phase starts with seven matches on Tuesday

all games are streamed live on EHFTV

throw-off at 18:45 CEST: Alingsas vs Nexe, Besiktas vs Magdeburg, Kadetten vs GOG, Toulouse vs Metalurg

throw-off at 20:45 CEST: Füchse vs Kristianstad, Plock vs Fivers, Presov vs Nimes

get bullet-point style info on all matches in our round preview

Eric Willemsen reported on Tuesday afternoon

TUESDAY 20 OCTOBER

17:00

Wondering how to keep track of everything happening in the group phase?

No worries, here we help you to follow the EHF European League like a pro with links to our live streams, live tickers, social media channels, and much more.

We will be back in just over an hour for the final build-up to tonight's matches in round 1 of the group phase.

16:23

Always interesting to see how teams get ready for their European games. This time the rather unusual match preparation of RK Nexe deserves a mention.

The Croatian team, in Sweden where they play Alingsas HK in just over two hours from now, switched to smaller balls and swapped the goals for holes during a game of footgolf.

Hopefully they remember tonight that kicking the ball is not allowed.

15:49

Also thanks to the new format for the EHF Champions League Men, the EHF European League has got a mouth-watering line-up for the group phase in its inaugural 2020/21 season.

No wonder that interest across the continent is very high, and an extensive list of broadcasters will bring European League action to the TV screens.

So yes, be ready for more handball than ever before!

15:22

Fancy some group phase numbers? Here you go!

Over the four groups, we have 24 teams from 17 different countries, with France and Germany leading the pack with three teams each, while Russia, North Macedonia and Sweden all have two teams in the mix.

However, a lot more countries are represented when we look at where the players come from: 44!

The various squads include 62 French, 49 Swedish and 40 German players - but don't think only Europeans are involved here: Brazil have four players competing.

Here is the complete rundown:

14:56

Round 1 already includes some smoking hot encounters with several top clashes opening the group phase, as you can read in our round preview.

14:30

Just over four hours now and the EHF European League Men 2020/21 will click into top gear... Welcome to the start of the group phase!

Europe's newly created second-tier club competition has already captivated fans around the world with two dramatic qualification rounds in recent weeks, but the real deal is starting right now.

Join me this afternoon as we take a look at what awaits us tonight!