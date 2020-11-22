The list of EHF European League Women group stage participants is complete with eight teams who booked their tickets this weekend.

After a 31:27 home defeat last week, Thüringer HC took revenge on HSG Blomberg-Lippe away from home, 30:20, and proceeded to the next round, which is expected to start on 9 January 2021. The draw for the group phase will take place on Thursday, 26 November at 11 CET.

in the only double-header of the weekend, H.C. Dunărea Brăila defeated Viborg HK twice, 26:24 and 32:28

all three French sides – Nantes Atlantique Handball, Fleury Handball and Paris 92 – defended their advantage in the second-leg games away from home

while Fleury and Paris defeated their Nordic rivals H 65 Höörs HK and Nykobing Falster Håndbold respectively once again, Nantes lost 27:21 at SCM Gloria Buzau, but went through thanks to a 23:16 win last week

HC Zvezda joined fellow Russian sides Kuban, Astrakhanochka and Handball Club Lada in the group phase, defeating Super Amara Bera Bera at home, 29:24 following a 27:27 draw a week before

MKS Perla Lublin, Astrakhanochka, Kuban and Storhamar Handball Elite proceeded to the group stage as their round 3 matches were not played due to Covid-19 restrictions

four more teams - CS Minaur Baia Mare, Herning-Ikast Handbold, Handball Club Lada and Siofok KC - had their group phase tickets fixed at the start of the season

Kastamonu and Vaci through after wins in thrillers

The ties Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK vs DVSC Schaeffler and DHK Banik Most vs Vaci NKSE were decided in single matches on Saturday, and both games were very tight and exciting.

The encounter in Most was extremely high-scoring, as both sides netted 83 goals combined. 12 of them were scored by Rita Lakatos, including the last-second shot that secured Vaci a 42:41 win.

At fellow Hungarian side Schaeffler, Anna Kovacs also netted 12 times, yet her impact was not enough as Kastamonu grabbed a 31:30 win on home court.