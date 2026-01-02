The one who won it all

At the age of 40, Nikola Karabatic won his fourth EHF EURO gold medal in the “cathedral of handball”, the LANXESS arena in Cologne, beating Denmark in the thrilling 2024 final after overtime. In 2006, 2010 and 2014, Karabatic stood on the European winners’ podium as well. Besides, he added four gold medals at the IHF World Championships, and three at the Olympic Games before his career came to a sudden end in the quarter-final of the 2024 Olympic Games, losing to Germany after overtime.

Karabatic holds all EHF EURO records: no one else played more matches at European championships (79 between 2004 and 2024), only Mikkel Hansen scored more goals (295), no other player was part of EHF EURO All-star Teams more often (five times), only two players was MVP twice like him (Ivano Balic and Jim Gottfriddson), and only five Swedish players — Ola Lindgren, Staffan Olsson, Stefan Lövgren, Magnus Wislander, and Martin Frandesjö — managed to win the competition four times before. Besides being MVP in 2008 and 2014, Karabatic was the top scorer in 2008, equal with Balic and Dane Lars Christiansen. He won the EHF Champions League three times with three clubs (Montpellier, Kiel and Barcelona), was awarded IHF World Player of the Year three times (2007, 2024 and 2016).