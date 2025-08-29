The power of national teams highlighted in Hausleitner’s keynote

Hausleitner opened his keynote by recalling some of the fan celebrations following the successes of national handball teams, and addressed how the emotional experience fosters national identity and unity.

“It's a celebration to attend a national team competition,” said the EHF Secretary General.

The EHF EUROs also have a “significant economic impact”, said Hausleitner, underlining the positive situation in which the financial success of national team competitions touches every level of European handball, by sharing the income “with clubs, federations, organisers” and securing money for development projects.

“It's a new tendency that we are using the positive atmosphere of national team competitions and the players to inspire people for social change and creating awareness for campaigns, especially in the field of sustainability,” he said.