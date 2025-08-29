The power of national teams highlighted in Hausleitner’s keynote

Tracing the evolution of the Men’s EHF EURO, Hausleitner reflected on its beginnings in 1994 with only 12 participating teams. Over the years, the tournament grew to include 16 teams from 2002 and later 24 teams starting from 2020. The expansion reflected a commitment to inclusivity and visibility for emerging handball nations.
Today, national team competitions not only generate record-breaking attendances, such as the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany with 53,596 fans present at the opening match, but also provide substantial financial benefits that extend throughout the handball ecosystem.
The agreement with the EHF’s exclusive media and marketing partner Infront is helping to drive the sport forward. “In 2020, there was a milestone signing the agreement with Infront, producing, creating visibility, conquering the digital field, creating more access for our partners to digital content, and we had the opportunity to pay a significant financial contribution to the federations for the qualification as well as for the participation,” said Hausleitner.
Furthermore, Hausleitner underlined that digital figures have increased tremendously, while TV figures are stable, and at an excellent level. EHF EURO matches reach “more people than ever before,” he said.
Hausleitner noted an important shift in international spectators, with up to 20 per cent of fans now travelling from abroad to cheer on their national team. The presence of around 5,000 Faroese fans in Berlin, for example, was a testament to the growing cross-border appeal of these events.