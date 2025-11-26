The Spin: Joyce van Haaster on handball and navigating uncertainty

Joyce van Haaster discovered handball in her childhood and even stepped up to the Netherlands’ youth team. Goalkeeping was not her first choice, but after experiencing life between the posts, she continued to develop on this path.

“I still remember that match, my first match, we won by three. I was so excited that I wanted to play every game in the goal,” she tells co-hosts Bengt Kunkel, Víctor Tomàs and Andrea Lekic.

Everything changed when she received the cancer diagnosis: “In 2002, I felt something in my leg, and at one tournament there was a ball hitting my leg and it hurt a lot. And days after it still hurt, so I went to the doctor and then to the hospital. It took a while before they knew what it was, but then they found out that there was a tumour in my leg about the size of a stick of butter, so it was quite big,” recalls van Haaster.

Recovery was challenging, and the Dutch athlete had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation, as well as additional surgeries — including having an artificial bone placed in her leg — before thinking of returning to sports: “All that together took about three and a half years before I could really recover.”