This is me: Maja Savic

The Olympic Games and being an Olympian is a dream of every athlete. I wanted to give myself a chance for it. To end my career at 36 with two amazing successes for my own country. To write history with Buducnost and the national team. If someone told me to walk to the Olympic village then, I would do it.

Winning the EHF Champions League title with Buducnost on home ground, beating Györ with our people, in front of the fans who were by our side since the beginning, was something indescribable. A moment that will be forever carved in my heart. My whole family was there to witness it and only one person was missing for it to be a perfect picture – my father. But I knew he would be proud of me and what I achieved from that moment when he let me move to Podgorica.

Every medal with the national team, every title, every celebration has its special story and place, but what we achieved in 2012 is the crown of everything.

People in Montenegro lived for sport, unfortunately today there are not many fans in the stands. I hope they will return and I will fight to get them back. I thought our success at the EHF EURO 2022 when the women's national team won the bronze medal, the first medal after 2012, will bring them back. I will never give up working, forming players and returning fans to the stands.

I don't regret any moments in my career. I gave everything to handball and I still do. Handball really fulfilled me and I am proud I achieved everything that I wanted.

I never thought I would be a coach one day. When I retired, I thought I would enjoy more free time with my family and live through some moments I missed because of my career.