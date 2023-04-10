Three German sides hoping to book place in Flensburg

The EHF European League Men 2022/23 quarter-finals start on Tuesday as eight clubs from six nations have the chance to secure first leg wins and get closer to the EHF Finals Men 2023.

Kadetten Schaffhausen aim to stop Berlin’s series of success, as Füchse had won all 12 previous matches this season. The Swiss champions can reach their first EHF semi-final since in the 2009/10 season, when they made it to the EHF Cup finals.

Alongside Füchse, two other German clubs are ready for a battle. Göppingen will try to stop Nexe on their way to a second straight final tournament appearance and make the most of their debut season

Starting as huge underdogs, Fraikin BM. Granollers will try to produce a huge upset when they host Flensburg, the team which will play at home in the EHF Finals Men this season, provided they eliminate the Spanish side.

The only game without a German club is the clash between Sporting CP and current French league leaders, Montpellier HB.