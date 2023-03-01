Thriller MOTW sees incredible PSG comeback

After Veszprém were dominant to start the last Match of the Week of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase, PSG pulled off a memorable comeback to clinch the victory, 37:35, and take Magdeburg to the quarter-finals.

Veszprem took an early nine-goal advantage, before seeing Paris slowly coming back. The difference was five goals at the break before the hosts, pushed by an amazing performance from goalkeeper Jannick Green, turned things their way.

PSG football star Kyllian Mbappé made the short trip from the nearby Parc des Princes to support his friend Elohim Prandi and witness a stunning Match of the Week along the way.

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Telekom Veszprém (HUN) 37:35 (19:24)

Veszprém took the best start possible, scoring 18 goals in the first 19 minutes to break away on the scoreboard, leading by nine

with youngsters Dominik Mathe and Sadou N’Tanzi at the wheel, Paris reacted, coming back within five at the break and keeping their chances alive for the second half

led by a revamped Green, who stopped 11 shots in the second half and was named Player of the Match, Paris pulled out all the stops after the break. In a boiling atmosphere, the hosts made the score even just eight minutes into the second half

PSG kept on pushing, powered by a great Prandi, who scored six in the second half alone, to take their clearest advantage — four goals at the 50th minute — and Veszprém could not come back

Paris had already secured first spot in the group and a direct quarter-final ticket before the game, while Veszprém will now finish third, as they cannot pass Magdeburg. Magdeburg have therefore secured the last remaining direct quarter-final ticket

Paris show two faces

In the first 20 minutes, PSG’s players were nowhere to be seen. No defence, no offence — the hosts were clearly somewhere else as Veszprém achieved everything they were trying.

But slowly, without panicking, Paris came back. As key players Prandi and Green finally found their rhythm, PSG were able to finally take the control of the game. The left back scored seven overall, most in the critical second half, and clearly carried his team on his shoulders.