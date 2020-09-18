Live blog: Teams looking forward to round 2

After the 16 teams opened their 2020/21 campaigns last weekend, round 2 of the DELO EHF Champions League action sees eight exciting clashes lined up for this Saturday and Sunday.

round 2 kicks into gear at 16:00 CEST on Saturday, with Györ hosting Podravka, Krim visiting Rostov and Valcea taking on Odense in Romania

at 18:00 CEST on Saturday, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria face Vipers in Norway and debutants CSKA meet Buducnost in Montenegro

another three matches take place on Sunday: at 14:00 CEST, Esbjerg play hosts to CSM Bucuresti and Metz welcome Bietigheim. At 16:00 CEST, debutants Dortmund have their first home Champions League match as they host Brest Bretagne

read the preview of the weekend's matches

live blog resumes Saturday at 15:00 CEST with Brian Campion reporting

17:00

One of the main takeaways from round 1, as Adrian Costeiu wrote here, was the success of the Danish teams, as both Team Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold started their campaign with a win.

Odense travelled to Romania today, set to take on SCM Ramnicu Valcea on Saturday, and shared some impressions of their journey on Instagram.

We are leaving it here for today, with Brian Campion taking over the live blog tomorrow at 15:00 CEST to guide you through Saturday's play.

Thanks for joining and have a great evening!

16:28

One of the standout players of round 1 was Russian prospect Elena Mikhaylichenko. The 19-year-old back was one of the main reasons that debutants CSKA managed to hold defending champions Györ to a 27:27 draw.

EHF journalist Sergey Nikolaev caught up with Elena for our Interview of the Week.

15:42

Do you like records & stats? Then this is something for you! EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has found out which 10 milestones can be hit this season in the DELO EHF Champions League.

15:00

Good afternoon! After the excitement from the season-opening weekend we are now back with round 2 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21.

Eight matches await us on another action-packed weekend. Check out the round 2 preview from our EHF journalists Sergey Nikolaev and Adrian Costeiu.