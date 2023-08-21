Some are just trying to fill the gaps in their team, after other players left for pastures new. Nevertheless, the summer is always a moment for jaw-dropping transfers, for teams to try and seduce top players about their projects and to strengthen their squad for another exciting season ahead.

This summer also brought plenty of transfers for the 16 teams in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24, and we are looking with a fine-tooth comb through the most important moves, analysing their impact for the new season, in no particular order.

Ready for some transfer news? Let’s go.

Bruna de Paula Almeida (Metz Handball to Györi Audi ETO KC)

The 26-year-old centre back spent the last seven years in France, featuring for Fleury Loiret, Les Neptunes des Nantes and Metz Handball. She was the MVP of the inaugural EHF Finals Women in 2021 and became Metz’s captain, scoring 52 goals in the first season and 86 goals in the second season in the EHF Champions League Women.

But with the Brazilian centre back, it is not about the goals, it is about her excellent physical qualities and the way she is able to leave defences emptyhanded whenever she turns on the engine and accelerates.

It was basically a captain swap between Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball, with Anne Mette Hansen moving in the opposite direction. The most decorated team in the European premium competition has just bolstered their back line with yet another proven competitor and an excellent player, brimming with potential and entering her prime.

Anne Mette Hansen (Györi Audi ETO KC to Metz Handball)

The Danish left back was one of the longest-serving players for Györ, as she ended a six-year stint this summer and signed for Metz Handball. Hansen might not be a natural-born scorer, boasting a 233-goal tally in those six years, but she compensates through an excellent defensive nous and great leadership skills, being, at times, the fulcrum of the Hungarian powerhouse’s defence in the past years.

Metz will be getting a 28-year-old player who is ready to slot in immediately in any system designed by coach Emmanuel Mayonnade, a player who was the EHF Champions League All-star left back in 2019, and, more importantly, a player who can shine on both sides of the ball and coagulate the teammates alongside an idea. Hansen can really be the missing piece of the puzzle for Metz.