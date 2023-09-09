LIVE BLOG: Ikast stun Vipers, Metz dominant against FTC
We've got eight matches coming our way this weekend - five on Saturday, and then three more on Sunday!
- on Saturday we've seen Ikast defeat Vipers in our MOTW while Metz proved to be in mid-season form dominating last year's finalists FTC on the road
- CSM defeated Odense in Bucharest, Krim sailed through Lublin, while DVSC defeated Sävehof in what was their EHF CLW comeback after 13 seasons
- on Sunday, Buducnost will welcome Bietigheim (14.00 CET), and later on (16.00 CET) Brest will play Györ and Esbjerg will welcome Rapid
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
20:25
That will be it for tonight! Have a great night ahead and see you tomorrow! Live coverage is going to be up and running again from 13.00 CET tomorrow, with the first game scheduled for 14.00 CET.
20:20
Everything you need to know about today's matches you'll find in our daily review!
20:15
Defeating reigning EHF Champions League Women winners in the first round surely deserves some extra credit which is why we'll be closing our today's live coverage with a post-match statement from Ikast' head coach Kasper Christensen.
Of course I'm happy, but not really surprised as we knew that we're capable of delivering a good performance against Vipers. We've already, in our national championship, seen that we can press some of the best teams in Europe and Kristiansand is surely one of those teams. I feel like we've managed to really stick to our plan throughout the full course of the game. Our defense was looking solid today. It was maybe even one of our best defensive displays in years.
20:10
20:05
Tomorrow we'll see the other two last season's EHF CLW semi-finalists in action - Györ is travelling to France to play Brest, ad Esbjerg is welcoming Rapic Bucuresti. Opening the day from 14.00 CET will be Buducnost and Bietigheim.
19:55
Five quality matches today, and three more coming up tomorrow. Today we've seen last season's EHF ELW winners Ikast Herning deliver a splendid performance and come out on top against reigning EHF CLW champions Vipers.
Krim and Metz proved to be in mid-season form with the Slovenian team facing Polish Lublin, and Metz dominating last season's EHF CLW finalists FTC in Hungary!
CSM defeated Odense on wings of a splendid performance by their goalie Laura Glauser and who else then Cristina Neagu. Finally, after 13 long seasons, DVSC returned to the EHF CLW in style with a home win over Sävehof.
19:45
With all three evening games behind us, it's time to have a quick glance at some of the photos from Bucharest, Debrecen, and Lublin.
19:35
CSM BUCURESTI - ODENSE HANDBOLD 28:24
A late push helps Odense cut the gap to one with five minutes left to play, but CSM remain calm and finish strong. Cristina Neagu scores eight goals, Laura Glauser explodes for amazing 20 saves. Maren Nyland Aardahl scores seven for Odense.
MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN - KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 18:36
Huge road win for Krim in a match in which they were able to rotate the roster and give everyone a chance with almost all players writing their names on the scoresheet. We've got to highlight Jovanka Radicevic and her 5 goals because, even in her 20th EHF CLW season she's showing no signs of stopping.
DVSC SCHAEFFLER - IK SÄVEHOF 32:29
In what was their return to the EHF Champions League Women, DVSC managed to defeat Sävehof flying on the wings of Petra Vamos and her six goals. Having the privilege of watching their team compete against the best again after 13 long years, and celebrating in the end - it sounds like it's going to be a long night ahead for DVSC fans!
19:23
Amazing 1:5 scoring series brings Odense on a verge of making it a completely levelled game with 24:23. Five minutes left to play in Romania, and it looks like we're poised for a narrow ending.
19:14
Absolutely amazing 17 saves for Laura Glauser as we're entering the final ten minutes in Bucharest. CSM leads 23:18.
19:04
New season, new opponents - same danger for for the opposition goalies. Ladies and gents, one and only - Cristina Neagu! Some things really never change.
Nothing can stop her...😎— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 9, 2023
Cristina Neagu never fails to amaze with her outstanding goals for @csm_bucharest.#ehfcl #clw pic.twitter.com/Y2MZPqenNW
18:57
Seven minutes in it's +4 CSM Bucuresti, +16 Krim, and +6 DVSC. Laura Glaser keeps on shining for CSM, while Barbara Aarenhart takes care of business between the posts for Krim.
18:50
We're back for the second half of action!
18:42
A save from Barbara Aarenhart on one, leads to a beautiful goal from Alja Varagic on the other side. Krim is looking really good so far against Lublin in Poland.
THIS jump AND shot! A display of pure skill and class!🤩👏 Alja Varagic scores here beautifully for Krim Mercator Ljubljana!#ehfcl #clw pic.twitter.com/Dhw5S04fe2— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 9, 2023
18:35
CSM BUCURESTI - ODENSE HANDBOLD 16:10
MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN - KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 6:19
DVSC SCHAEFFLER - IK SÄVEHOF 18:13
18:30
With five minutes left on the clock in Bucharest, CSM has a comfortable 16:7 lead led by Elena Crina Pintea, and who else than Cristina Neagu with the two combining for 10 goals in this one so far. Laura Glaser appears to be in good mood as well with eight saves.
18:26
A nine-goal lead for Krim in Poland as Barbara Aarenhart shines stopping over 50% of shots heading her way. It looks like it is going to be tough night for the Polish time unless they find a way to hurt Krim offensively, and slow down their offensive transition. DVSC, on the other hand, has a 14:11 home lead against Sävehof with Thea Blomst and her 5/5 for the Swedish team being the only reason why the home team hasn't managed to additionally extend the gap.
18:17
CSM keeps up the strong pace on the defensive side in the first, controlling the transition on the other side and widening the gap to 12:6 midway through the opening half of the game. Crina Elena Pintea has four goal.
18:10
5:2 early lead for Krim in Poland as Barbara Aarenhart grabs two saves. In Debrecen, Greta Kacsor already has three as DVSC leads Sävehof 8:5.
18:05
Strong start helps CSM open the gap early. Three minutes in, the hosts are already 3:0 ahead.
18:00
The stages are set, and the first whistle is here! In Bucharest, CSM is welcoming Odense, Krim is playing on the road in Lubin, and DVSC is welcoming Sävehof!
17:53
CSM appear to be in a really good form early in the season following a nine-goal Romanian Super Cup win over their biggest rivals Rapid. Laura Glaser is aware of how important these first EHF CLW games of the season can be: ''It is always good to start the season with a win. It won't be easy this time as Odense has a really good team, and I'm sure it will be a tough game. We're excited for the new season however, and we can't wait to meet our fans in the Polivalenta sports hall!''.
17:47
With just over ten minutes left until the first whistle of the final three games of the day, let's check out some of the best photos from Denmark and Hungary.
17:40
''I feel like we fought hard today but we simply failed to make that final step and win points. We can definitely do better than this, and I'm sure we'll show it in the matches ahead!'', said Jana Knedlikova after the game.
Irma Schjött was obviously very happy with the game: ''Of course we are very happy with the way we played here today in the first round, and with this win over Vipers in the end. I am happy about my performance but this was a team win and we'll surely all enjoy it now!''
17:35 FULL-TIME
IKAST HANDBOLD - VIPERS KRISTIANSAND 30:26
An absolute masterclass performance from Irma Schjött who finished the game with 20 saves eventually taking a well-deserved MOTW MVP title helped Ikast secure a win over Vipers! That way, last season's EHF ELW winners have managed to defeat reigning EHF CLW champs in the first round. Is there a better proof that an exciting season is ahead of us?
FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA - METZ HANDBALL 25:38
Nine goals from Chloe Valentini, and 13 saves for Hatadou Sako as Metz secure an easy road win in Hungary. Antje Angela Malestein finished the game with nine goals for FTC but that was not enough for the Hungarian team to endanger Metz today.
17:26
Save number 17 from Irma Schjött, and a goal number one from Marketa Jerabkova help Ikast widen the gap to four with only five minutes left on the clock in Denmark. Vipers have to start reducing the gap, and they have to do it now in case they want to secure at least a point in the first round!
17:18
What a day for Stine Ruscetta Skogrand so far! She's 5/5 and Ikast have a five-goal lead going into the final 12 minutes of the encounter. Will we see a surprise in the first encounter of this season's EHF CLW?
WOW! 😍 Superb lighting-fast shot⚡️by Stine Ruscetta Skogrand! #ehfcl #clw #MOTW #DareToRise pic.twitter.com/d5p1LeHUxx— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 9, 2023
17:13
Simone Cathrine Petersen punishes Vipers' offensive mistake in transition making it +4 (22:18) for Ikast again! Irma Schjött has 12 saves and the hosts are in a really good position with nothing but the final quarter of the game left.
17:05
We're ten minutes into the second half, and the hosts are back in front in Denmark (17:15). Vipers Kristiansand in the chasing role again! Meanwhile Metz has +10 in Hungary as Chloe Valentini shines with 8/8.
16:55
Second half is under way!
16:40 HALF-TIME
IKAST HANDBOLD - VIPERS KRISTIANSAND 12:12
FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA - METZ HANDBALL 13:19
16:37
Tuva Ulsaker Hove scores her first of the day to level the game at 12:12 in Denmark with just under a minute and a half to go in the first. After leading by as much as six goals in the earlier stage of the first half, Ikast slowed down allowing Vipers to get back into this one. An interesting second half is surely ahead of us!
16:33
With under five minutes to go in the first, Metz extends the gap to six goals in Hungary (11:17). Seven saves for Camille Depuiset who has managed to stop just under 40% of shots heading her way being the key factor in her team's splendid first-half performance.
16:27
With only ten minutes left until the half-time buzzer, Ikast leads 10:8. Anne Mette Hansen is, on the other hand, leading Metz in Hungary with five goals. Currently, French team is 10:14 ahead.
16:22
Making sure Irma Schjött is not the only goalkeeper we're talking about in this match is Katrine Lunde, and all that in her nineteenth EHF CLW season. Just wow!
GREAT SAVE 🔥 by Katrine Lunde, who was named best goalkeeper of the 2022/23 season at the EHF Excellence Awards! #ehfcl #clw #MOTW pic.twitter.com/1CR96RfK9F— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 9, 2023
16:16
A dreamy start of the match continues for coach Kasper Christensen and his team as Ikast widens the gap to six goals (8:2) just 12 minutes into the encounter. It looks like Vipers can't find a way through home-team defense, and when they eventually do incredible Irma Schjött is here to turn them down - even from the seven-meter line!
16:11
Solid defensive display early on helps Ikast extend the gap to four (6:2) with nine minutes on the clock. Four saves from Irma Schjött, two goals from Stine Ruscetta Skogrand.
16:05
Skogrand and Hougaard score one each as Ikast overtakes the lead at 3:2. Meanwhile, Metz leads FTC 0:3 in Hungary with Camille Depuiset starting the match incredibly well with four early saves.
16:00
The games are under way! Lisa Tchaptchet Defo opens the scoring in Denmark as Vipers takes a 0:1 lead.
15:52
''We're working hard every day, aiming for the goal we've set for ourselves and that is to, primarily of course, get better every single day. Girls are looking ready for the task ahead'', concluded Tomas Hlavaty, Vipers head coach ahead of the trip to Herning.
On the other hand, Kasper Christensen - head coach of the home team in this one said: ''Vipers are an absolute world-class team with some of the best players in women's handball like Katrine Lunde and Anna Vyakhireva. Meeting the three-time EHF CLW winners at home in the first round is a dream for us.'' It will surely be interesting to see whether Christensen and his players have what it takes to endanger the reigning champions in the first round, and make it a dream their fans would surely have a hard time trying to forget!
15:45
With only 15 minutes left until the opening whistle in Denmark and Hungary, take a minute to check out our Dare to Rise campaign video that is surely going to get your blood flowing, and set the tone for what's only minutes away now!
15:38
16 teams, 8 games, round 1, season 2023/2024. Visual with all the starting times is here!
𝟭𝟲 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 #ehfcl 𝗪𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡 #CLW— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 8, 2023
There are returning teams, there are powerhouses who aim to dethrone @VipersKrSand 🏆 and there are also new names, ready to make their stand ❗
📝 https://t.co/cwJ0CT526s pic.twitter.com/2gZVFvXi8u
15:30
Welcome to the live coverage of the first round of the EHF Champions League Women group stage! We've got two exciting days ahead with the competition starting with some top-class games between the teams you surely already know a lot about!
To keep you up-to-date, we've prepared a round preview where you'll find out everything you need to know about the eight encounters we'll be focusing on today and tomorrow. We've also talked to Markéta Jeřábková ahead of the MOTW of round one in which Vipers will head to Denmark to play Ikast. As if that wasn't enough, we've also prepared a piece about the most experienced players in our this season's campaign, led by who else than the incredible Montenegrin star player Jovanka Radicevic!