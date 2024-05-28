Upcoming EHF Webinar to focus on developing young talents

Young players are stealing the spotlight in the main handball competitions across Europe, as big clubs feature athletes who haven’t fulfilled their full potential yet. Identifying future key players and ensuring the proper environment for them to grow is now one of the most important challenges for sports professionals.

Talent identification is a complex process, which involves predicting performance over various periods by measuring physical, physiological, psychological, cognitive and sociological attributes, as well as technical abilities. The upcoming EHF Webinar will bring to discussion best practice examples, including successful strategies in managing young talents and helping them get ready for the senior national teams.

Head coaches from four youth national teams will join the event to help identify the key factors in the players’ growth and offer examples from their activity: Jochen Beppler (Germany), Joao Varejao (Portugal), Olivier De Lafuente (France) and Ricardo Clarijs (Netherlands). João Monteiro, Sports Manager at the European Handball Federation, will moderate the webinar.

Registration is free of charge and available here.

