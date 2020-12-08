EHF European League
USAM Nimes win again(st) Sporting to keep Euro dream live
After last week’s victory in João Rocha Pavilion, USAM Nimes collected another win against Sporting CP (27:24) and gives wings to the European dream.
With a great defensive and offensive attitude, the French team were always in front on the scoreboard throughout the game, confirming their third win in Group B.
GROUP B
USAM Nimes (FRA) vs Sporting CP (POR) 27:24 (16:12)
- USAM Nimes took an important step towards qualifying
- Teodor Paul made 14 saves during the game, as did Matevz Skok
- Michael Guigou scored five for USAM Nimes; Frankis Carol netting six for Sporting
- This is the third win for USAM Nimes and the second defeat for Sporting CP in Group B
The great effectiveness of Teodor Paul
Despite six goals from Frankis Carol, it was goalkeeper Teodor who stood out as the Cuban player didn’t score with his other eight shots. It was left to the skills of Michael Guigou - with five goals - and the goalkeeper Teodor Paul (14 saves) to lay the foundation for Nimes's third triumph in Group B.
It was a crucial match for the future, we showed character and we put in a lot of intensity. We respected the game plan. When all the ingredients are together, the result can only be positive.