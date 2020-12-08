USAM Nimes win again(st) Sporting to keep Euro dream live

After last week’s victory in João Rocha Pavilion, USAM Nimes collected another win against Sporting CP (27:24) and gives wings to the European dream.

With a great defensive and offensive attitude, the French team were always in front on the scoreboard throughout the game, confirming their third win in Group B.

GROUP B

USAM Nimes (FRA) vs Sporting CP (POR) 27:24 (16:12)

USAM Nimes took an important step towards qualifying

Teodor Paul made 14 saves during the game, as did Matevz Skok

Michael Guigou scored five for USAM Nimes; Frankis Carol netting six for Sporting

This is the third win for USAM Nimes and the second defeat for Sporting CP in Group B

The great effectiveness of Teodor Paul

Despite six goals from Frankis Carol, it was goalkeeper Teodor who stood out as the Cuban player didn’t score with his other eight shots. It was left to the skills of Michael Guigou - with five goals - and the goalkeeper Teodor Paul (14 saves) to lay the foundation for Nimes's third triumph in Group B.