Plock add a fourth victory to winning streak

After playing against each other last week where Wisla won in the last-second in France, Plock and Toulouse met again tonight, for their last European game of the year 2020.

The Polish side were sitting on top of the group, one of the seven undefeated teams left in the competition, with three wins in as many games.

The French outfit, on the other hand, were looking for a victory after four straight games without managing to get one. Across five games played, Toulouse had gathered four points and only one win – in the first round against HC Metalurg.

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA) 27:25 (12:9)

the Polish side made the difference on the scoreboard shortly before the break. Not conceding a goal in the last seven minutes of the half, Plock were ahead by three at half-time

the hosts’ maximum advantage was four goals, with 10 minutes remaining – but Toulouse came back within two with three minutes left

both teams’ best scorers netted six times: Niko Mindegia for Plock and Romain Giraudeau for Toulouse

Plock remain on top of group A, with four wins in as many games. Toulouse are third with four points

Niko Mindegia the X factor for Plock

The tiny Spanish centre back had missed the first of the confrontation between the two teams. But, for his first game back, he was the key for the hosts. Not only did he score six times, but he also provided assists and helped his teammates find the right rhythm. With Mindegia on the court, Plock are definitely a better team.