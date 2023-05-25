Vázquez-Diz always thinks about “the next step”

As soon as his team have beaten Ukraine 2:0 (18:14, 23:10) and he has completed the usual post-match rituals, Spain men’s head Juan Vázquez-Diz heads over to one side of court 3.

From there, he can just see the play still going on the adjacent court 2 between Denmark and Germany – one of them will be among Spain’s upcoming opponents in the main round.

“Every day you are thinking about the next step,” Vázquez-Diz says. “With the players, you only talk about the match. But the coach always thinks in one more step. The past is over, on to the future.”

Even if it is only catching a glimpse, just seeing upcoming opponents play might give him a piece of useful information. And collecting data is what sets apart Vázquez-Diz as a beach handball coach, as in daily life he works as a university lecturer in Sports Science and Physical Activity.