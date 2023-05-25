17:50

Great match on court 1 to get the women's main round underway! Denmark and Netherlands both dominate one set, and Denmark stay flawless in the shootout for a 2:1 win.

In the simultaneous game, Norway win two very close sets to down Croatia 2:0

One more round of matches to close day 2, with defending champions Germany set to play hosts Portugal on court 1 and Spain talking on Greece on court 2.

17:21

Want some terrific moments from the men's games today? Here you go on EHF Beach Handball Instagram:

16:58

And now, the courts belong to the women again for their start into the main round, with Netherlands vs Denmark on court 1 and Norway vs Croatia on 2.