Viborg advance after another hard-fought win
Both legs of the EHF European League Women quarter-final tie between Viborg HK and Storhamar Handball Elite featured extremely tight battles, but the Danish side fought hard to win each time.
At home on Sunday afternoon, the Danish team reached the EHF Finals Women after claiming a 38:37 victory in a high-scoring thriller against Norwegian rivals Storhamar.
QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Viborg HK (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 38:37 (19:21)
First leg: 33:31. Viborg HK won 71:68 on aggregate
- in an entertaining first half, Storhamar led 14:9 in the 16th minute, but Viborg cut the deficit to two goals at half-time
- the home side took their first lead after the break when Lærke Nolsøe made the score 28:27 in the 45th minute
- Storhamar led 37:36 two minutes from the buzzer and needed one more goal to progress, but instead Kristina Jörgensen's two goals and Emma Friberg's save against Betina Riegelhuth secured Viborg's win
- Kristina Jörgensen was her team's best scorer with 11 goals, while Emilie Hovden netted 12 times for the visitors
- Viborg remain unbeaten in the current competition, with six wins and two draws
Two Danish teams qualify for the EHF Finals Women
In the EHF Finals Women on 14/15 May, Denmark will be the only nation represented by two teams – Herning-Ikast Handbold and Viborg HK.
While Herning-Ikast have reached the semi-finals of Europe's second-tier competition for the second straight year, Viborg had an unfortunate campaign in 2020/21, losing to H.C. Dunarea Braila in qualification round 3.
However, the team coached by Jakob Vestergaard are now aiming to go all the way, even though it will not be easy.
Vibocold Arena was amazing today. I am so happy that we are now playing in the last four. It was a huge goal for us and very important to everyone around the team. Our defence was not the best today, but both teams played really well and, therefore, I actually have the feeling that this was a 50/50 game – and, of course, I am so happy that we are made it.
I am proud of my team. Everyone fought really hard and just wanted to win. Our home audience was absolutely amazing and really helped us, especially in the last 15 minutes, and I would like to thank them.