Viborg advance after another hard-fought win

Both legs of the EHF European League Women quarter-final tie between Viborg HK and Storhamar Handball Elite featured extremely tight battles, but the Danish side fought hard to win each time.

At home on Sunday afternoon, the Danish team reached the EHF Finals Women after claiming a 38:37 victory in a high-scoring thriller against Norwegian rivals Storhamar.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Viborg HK (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 38:37 (19:21)

First leg: 33:31. Viborg HK won 71:68 on aggregate

in an entertaining first half, Storhamar led 14:9 in the 16th minute, but Viborg cut the deficit to two goals at half-time

the home side took their first lead after the break when Lærke Nolsøe made the score 28:27 in the 45th minute

Storhamar led 37:36 two minutes from the buzzer and needed one more goal to progress, but instead Kristina Jörgensen's two goals and Emma Friberg's save against Betina Riegelhuth secured Viborg's win

Kristina Jörgensen was her team's best scorer with 11 goals, while Emilie Hovden netted 12 times for the visitors

Viborg remain unbeaten in the current competition, with six wins and two draws

WATCH: Emilie Margrethe Hovden squeezes through a gap to fire home for @StorhamarElite #ehfel



📺https://t.co/19Sr2ZU5rU pic.twitter.com/D0FUyWWR6w — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 3, 2022

Two Danish teams qualify for the EHF Finals Women

In the EHF Finals Women on 14/15 May, Denmark will be the only nation represented by two teams – Herning-Ikast Handbold and Viborg HK.

While Herning-Ikast have reached the semi-finals of Europe's second-tier competition for the second straight year, Viborg had an unfortunate campaign in 2020/21, losing to H.C. Dunarea Braila in qualification round 3.

However, the team coached by Jakob Vestergaard are now aiming to go all the way, even though it will not be easy.