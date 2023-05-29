Vojvodina take big step towards historic title

FINAL, FIRST LEG

Vojvodina (SRB) vs Nærbø IL (NOR) 30:23 (15:8)

Nærbø opened a 2:0 lead early in the match, but Vojvodina quickly seized the initiative, as a 10:2 run helped them to a 10:4 lead at minute 20

powered by solid defence and Fran Lucin's string of saveds the Serbian team increased their advantage to seven goals at the break, 15:8

after the restart, Vojvodina's lead reached the maximum of nine goals several times between the 39th and 44th minutes

however, title-holders did not give up, slashing the gap to 25:19 following a 3:0 run and some saves by Halvor Elias Naerland

Vojvodina's 30 goals were more or less evenly distributed among their 10 scorers, with Luka Rogan leading the way with five

in contrast, John Thue (eight) and Theodor Svensgard (six) combined for 14 of 23 Nærbø's goals

@RKVojvodina have a reason to celebrate after a 30:23 victory over Nærbø IL in the first leg of the #ehfec Final.👏



▶️ The teams will face each other again next Sunday in the second leg. pic.twitter.com/fnEJL5Hotb — European Handball Federation (@EHF_Activities) May 28, 2023

Serbian champions enjoyed good week

On Wednesday, Vojvodina confirmed their dominant role in the Serbian handball, winning the domestic league for the tenth straight time. In the final series, the team from Novi Sad proved too strong for Partizan Belgrade.

Just four days later, the Balkan side completed their good week by taking a victory against Nærbø. Sure, a seven-goal gap does not guarantee a title ahead of a difficult voyage to Norway, but now it looks like Vojvodina have a good chance to grab another title next Saturday.