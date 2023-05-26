20230527 EHF Euro Finals 2984
EHF European League

Live blog: Finals day in Flensburg; Berlin vs Granollers in title match

26 May 2023, 11:49

It is title-deciding day in the EHF European League Men 2022/23, with Granollers and Füchse Berlin to battle for the trophy at 18:00 CEST, while Montpellier and Göppingen play for third at 15:30 CEST. 

10:19

Getting you ready for the final and 3/4 placement match, journalist Björn Pazen has gathered all the important information surrounding the two games — and you can find it all in our match previews by clicking below. 

EHF European League

Young guns face experienced ‘foxes’ in trophy clash

FINALS PREVIEW: Granollers or Berlin? Germany or Spain? Garcia or Gidsel? Those are the questions prior to the European League final

today, 0 hours ago

10:11

Good morning and welcome to the final day of the EHF European League Men 2022/23! Today we will find the champions of the season, as Füchse Berlin and Fraikin BM. Granollers play the trophy game. 

Here's what's coming up:

  • final: Füchse Berlin vs Fraikin BM. Granollers 18:00 CEST
  • 3/4 placement match: Montpellier HB vs Frisch Auf Göppingen 15:30 CEST

Before we dive into the day ahead, recap all of yesterday's action with the live blog and match reviews from the semi-finals. 

EHF European League

Summary: Granollers and Berlin last standing in title race

SUMMARY: Coverage of the EHF Finals Men 2023 semi-finals, which saw Füchse defeat Montpellier and Granollers beat Göppingen

yesterday
EHF European League

Granollers shock Göppingen and make history

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: First Spanish finalists in the second-tier competition since 2007 after 31:29 thriller in Flensburg

yesterday
EHF European League

On Milosavljev and Lindberg's wings, Berlin fly to the final…

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: Eight Lindberg goals and 11 Milosavljev saves pave the way for Füchse to claim a 35:29 win over Montpellier

yesterday
