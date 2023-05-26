Live blog: Finals day in Flensburg; Berlin vs Granollers in title match
It is title-deciding day in the EHF European League Men 2022/23, with Granollers and Füchse Berlin to battle for the trophy at 18:00 CEST, while Montpellier and Göppingen play for third at 15:30 CEST.
- Füchse Berlin and Fraikin BM. Granollers meet in the EHF European League 2022/23 final at 18:00 CEST on Sunday; 3/4 placement match at 15:30 CEST. Read the preview
- Füchse Berlin booked their sixth European cup final thanks to a second-half powered win vs Montpellier HB, 35:29
- Fraikin BM. Granollers showed nerves of steel as they fought back from behind twice to beat Frisch Auf Göppingen 31:29
- read all the special features and other EHF Finals Men 2023 news here
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Flensburg. Photos by kolektiff/Axel Heimken
10:19
Getting you ready for the final and 3/4 placement match, journalist Björn Pazen has gathered all the important information surrounding the two games — and you can find it all in our match previews by clicking below.
10:11
Good morning and welcome to the final day of the EHF European League Men 2022/23! Today we will find the champions of the season, as Füchse Berlin and Fraikin BM. Granollers play the trophy game.
Here's what's coming up:
- final: Füchse Berlin vs Fraikin BM. Granollers 18:00 CEST
- 3/4 placement match: Montpellier HB vs Frisch Auf Göppingen 15:30 CEST
Before we dive into the day ahead, recap all of yesterday's action with the live blog and match reviews from the semi-finals.