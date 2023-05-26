10:11

Good morning and welcome to the final day of the EHF European League Men 2022/23! Today we will find the champions of the season, as Füchse Berlin and Fraikin BM. Granollers play the trophy game.

Here's what's coming up:

final: Füchse Berlin vs Fraikin BM. Granollers 18:00 CEST

3/4 placement match: Montpellier HB vs Frisch Auf Göppingen 15:30 CEST

Before we dive into the day ahead, recap all of yesterday's action with the live blog and match reviews from the semi-finals.