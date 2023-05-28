Wiede: This MVP award belongs to the whole team

Like his currently injured teammate Paul Drux, Wiede was part of all European cup-winning teams for Füchse Berlin, raising the EHF Cup trophy in 2015 at home after beating Hamburg in the final and 2018 in Magdeburg after winning the final against Saint-Raphael: “Today’s trophy is not different to the other ones, but I am incredibly proud that after five years this trophy is back in Berlin. We have a strong team — maybe the strongest squad Füchse ever had.

“Winning this trophy was one of our major goals since the start of the season — and finally we were commanding throughout the whole international season. This trophy does not compensate that we are out of the race for the German championship, but it feels really good to hold this trophy in our hands.”

Wiede was EHF EURO champion in 2016 and Olympic Games bronze medallist in the same year with Germany, but then had several setbacks with injuries in the last years. And now he is treble champion of the second tier EHF competition: “We have won the trophy at home, in Magdeburg and now in Flensburg — three arenas with atmosphere.”

Wiede was impressed by the final opponents and their fans. “Nobody could predict that Granollers make it that far. They have an incredible will to win, they never give up and of course their fans, like our fans here in Flensburg, were impressive. It was true fun to play in this atmosphere today. I am so proud how we played this whole weekend, mainly in both second halves of the semi-final and final. We always kept on fighting until the end.”

Fabian Wiede is the #ehffinals MVP 👑



A great reward for an outstanding performance in Flensburg 💪✨ #ehfel @FuechseBerlin pic.twitter.com/hJcOkhyNbi — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 28, 2023

The overall top scorer was not in Flensburg, but his video message from his home arena in Schaffhausen was shown in the arena. “I am really proud to win this award right in my first season with Schaffhausen”, said Icelandic wing Odinn Thor Rikhardsson, who scored 110 goals in 13 matches and was ahead of Ihor Turchenko (Motor/97) and finalist Antonio Garcia Robledo from Granollers, who scored 94 times since the start of the group phase.

Rikharssson scored 15 of those goals in the first leg of the quarter-final against winners Füchse Berlin, playing a key role in Berlin’s only defeat in the 16 matches of the EHF European League season.