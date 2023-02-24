What teams need to do before the Last 16

GROUP A

Montpellier HB, Frisch Auf Göppingen, Kadetten Schaffhauen, and SL Benfica are through; Tatran Presov and Fejer B.A.L.-Veszprém are out.

Montpellier finish first and Göppingen finish second if Montpellier do not lose to Göppingen by more than seven goals.

Göppingen finish first and Montpellier finish second if Göppingen beat Montpellier by at least eight goals.

Kadetten finish third.

Benfica finish fourth.

GROUP B

SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Ystads IF HF, and Valur are through; either FTC or PAUC Handball will go through; TM Benidorm are out.

Flensburg finish first.

Ystad finish second if they do not lose to Valur by more than two goals.

Valur finish second and Ystad finish third if Valur beat Ystad by at least three goals.

Valur finish third if:

- they beat Ystad by less than three goals;

- OR they draw with Ystad;

- OR they lose to Ystad AND FTC do not beat Flensburg.

FTC finish third and Valur finish fourth if FTC beat Flensburg AND Valur lose against Ystad.

FTC finish fourth if:

- they do not lose against Flensburg;

- OR they lose against Flensburg AND PAUC do not beat Benidorm;

- OR they lose against Flensburg AND PAUC beat Benidorm AND they have the better overall goal difference (currently FTC -10 and PAUC -18).

PAUC finish fourth if they beat Benidorm AND FTC lose against Flensburg AND they have the better overall goal difference (currently PAUC -18 and FTC -10).

GROUP C

Sporting CP, RK Nexe, Fraikin BM. Granollers, and Skjern Håndbold are through; Alpla HC Hard and Balatonfüredi KSE are out.

Sporting finish first if they beat Nexe.

Nexe finish second and Granollers finish third if:

- Nexe lose against Sporting AND Granollers do not beat Hard;

- OR Nexe lose against Sporting AND Granollers beat Hard AND Nexe have the better overall goal difference (currently Nexe +24 and Granollers +14).

Granollers finish second and Nexe finish third if Granollers beat Hard AND Nexe lose against Sporting AND Granollers have the better overall goal difference (currently Granollers +14 and Nexe +24).

Skjern finish fourth.

GROUP D

Füchse Berlin, Skanderborg-Aarhus, and Bidasoa Irun are through; either HC Eurofarm Pelister or HC Motor will go through; Aguas Santas Milaneza are out.

Füchse Berlin finish first.

Skanderborg-Aarhus finish second.

Irun finish third if:

- they do not lose against Skanderborg-Aarhus;

- OR they lose against Skanderborg-Aarhus AND Pelister do not beat Motor.

Pelister finish third and Irun finish fourth if Pelister beat Motor AND Irun lose against Skanderborg-Aarhus.

Pelister finish fourth if:

- they beat Motor AND Irun do not lose against Skanderborg-Aarhus;

- OR they draw with Motor.

Motor finish fourth if they beat Pelister.