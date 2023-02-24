20230224

Zagreb want to seal play-off berth in Porto

ER 2837 (1) EHF / Eric Willemsen24 February 2023, 12:30

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League continues on Sunday with the rescheduled match from round 12 between FC Porto and HC PPD Zagreb. The Croatian visitors will book the last play-off ticket from group A if they get at least a draw in the Pavilhao Dragao Arena.

GROUP A

FC Porto (POR) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Sunday 26 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sunday's game has been rescheduled from round 12 earlier this month, when Zagreb experienced travelling difficulties on their way to Portugal
  • Porto stand last in group A with three points and cannot advance anymore to the play-offs
  • Zagreb are sixth with eight points, one ahead of seventh-ranked Orlen Wisla Plock
  • Zagreb lead the direct comparison with Plock (26:26 home draw, 30:26 away win), so a draw on Sunday – with a subsequent two-point lead over Plock – would be enough for Zagreb to book the last play-off ticket
  • in the concluding round 14 next week, Zagreb play away at GOG, and Plock visit Porto
  • led by 10 goals from Timur Dibirov, Zagreb beat Porto 29:23 when the teams met in Croatia for the reverse fixture in round 3 last September

photo courtesy of Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

