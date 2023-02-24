Zagreb want to seal play-off berth in Porto
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League continues on Sunday with the rescheduled match from round 12 between FC Porto and HC PPD Zagreb. The Croatian visitors will book the last play-off ticket from group A if they get at least a draw in the Pavilhao Dragao Arena.
GROUP A
FC Porto (POR) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Sunday 26 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Sunday's game has been rescheduled from round 12 earlier this month, when Zagreb experienced travelling difficulties on their way to Portugal
- Porto stand last in group A with three points and cannot advance anymore to the play-offs
- Zagreb are sixth with eight points, one ahead of seventh-ranked Orlen Wisla Plock
- Zagreb lead the direct comparison with Plock (26:26 home draw, 30:26 away win), so a draw on Sunday – with a subsequent two-point lead over Plock – would be enough for Zagreb to book the last play-off ticket
- in the concluding round 14 next week, Zagreb play away at GOG, and Plock visit Porto
- led by 10 goals from Timur Dibirov, Zagreb beat Porto 29:23 when the teams met in Croatia for the reverse fixture in round 3 last September
photo courtesy of Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL