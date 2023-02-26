Porto beat Zagreb for second win of the season

Despite being eliminated from the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23, FC Porto made sure they did not waste their second-to-last home game. In the rescheduled round 12 match Porto prevented HC PPD Zagreb from securing a play-off spot by pulling out a very good performance and winning 28:26.

Even though they were down by four early in the game, Porto bounced back, turning things around thanks to Nikola Mitrevski between the posts and Pedro Veitia Valdés on the back court. Only one goal ahead at the break, the hosts broke away between minutes 40 and 45 to secure their second win of the season in the competition.