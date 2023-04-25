Why an EHF EURO berth would boost Italian handball

In Italy’s group 8 France are in the lead with a perfect eight points after four games, and are guaranteed a place at the final tournament. Italy are tied on points with their next opponents Poland after four matches, making the upcoming home game at the Palazzetto Polifunzionale in Vigevano crucial.

Win that match and chances are Italy will be in the EHF EURO 2024; lose it and Italy will hold slender hopes of progressing to the big party set up in Germany next January, as Italy would likely finish in third place, with only the best four third places punching their tickets to the final tournament.

“For us, every international game at this level is extremely important because we have a young team and gaining more experience is a key. This game against Poland will be different though, especially mentally wise, because it will help us grow a lot both individually and as a group,” adds Parisini.

“For both Italy as a nation and the whole handball system in Italy, it would be a fantastic feat that we are trying to achieve since we started this new project six years ago alongside our head coach, Riccardo Trillini. Qualifying would truly be historic for us.”

So what is the mood like in the Italy squad, after riding a two-game winning streak ahead the game against Poland? Their opponents are still reeling after a disappointing finish at the IHF Men’s World Championship they co-hosted in January, which prompted a coaching change; but Poland beat Italy 30:23 in round 1 of the Qualifiers back in October.

“I am confident. I have to be, even though Poland are obviously a really strong team. I believe in us because we are mentally ready to take on a match as big as this one, but we will see on the court. We are ready to give our best,” says Parisini.