Why an EHF EURO berth would boost Italian handball
Only seven players have scored more goals than Italian line player Andréa Parisini in the EHF EURO Qualifiers so far, with the ‘Squadra Azzurra’ captain netting 23 goals and being the team’s top scorer against Poland and France.
Italy are still trying to make it to the final tournament for the first time since 1998, when they hosted the competition. Parisini is the leader of a young but hungry squad, owing his rising stock to developing in the French league, where he currently features for Istres Provence Handball.
But this is the national team, therefore Parisini needs to be backed up by his teammates. They did just enough to secure two wins in the double-header against Latvia, 36:23 and 29:23, and Italy are now dreaming of a place among the 24 teams which will line up in Germany next January.
“The goal is obviously to qualify for the EHF EURO, but this would be just the beginning because a lot of good things would come from that result, starting from helping handball to spread more around in Italy,” says Parisini.
"In Italy there are some sports which started from an extremely low bar, and then went on to become really popular sports nationwide. That's the reason why it is so important to qualify for this EHF EURO and let Europe understand that we are a relevant team. Securing the tickets to Germany 2024, we would definitely start this process and start to get near our goal. An EHF EURO berth would see only good things following.”
In Italy’s group 8 France are in the lead with a perfect eight points after four games, and are guaranteed a place at the final tournament. Italy are tied on points with their next opponents Poland after four matches, making the upcoming home game at the Palazzetto Polifunzionale in Vigevano crucial.
Win that match and chances are Italy will be in the EHF EURO 2024; lose it and Italy will hold slender hopes of progressing to the big party set up in Germany next January, as Italy would likely finish in third place, with only the best four third places punching their tickets to the final tournament.
“For us, every international game at this level is extremely important because we have a young team and gaining more experience is a key. This game against Poland will be different though, especially mentally wise, because it will help us grow a lot both individually and as a group,” adds Parisini.
“For both Italy as a nation and the whole handball system in Italy, it would be a fantastic feat that we are trying to achieve since we started this new project six years ago alongside our head coach, Riccardo Trillini. Qualifying would truly be historic for us.”
So what is the mood like in the Italy squad, after riding a two-game winning streak ahead the game against Poland? Their opponents are still reeling after a disappointing finish at the IHF Men’s World Championship they co-hosted in January, which prompted a coaching change; but Poland beat Italy 30:23 in round 1 of the Qualifiers back in October.
“I am confident. I have to be, even though Poland are obviously a really strong team. I believe in us because we are mentally ready to take on a match as big as this one, but we will see on the court. We are ready to give our best,” says Parisini.
The confidence is also stemming from the excellent season the Italy captain is having at Istres, where he scored 85 goals in 24 matches, more than established stars like Spain’s Jorge Maqueda and Ferran Sole or Slovenian right back Jure Dolenec.
Parisini moved to France in 2016, when he was only 21 years old, and has been playing for Istres since 2019, where he developed into one of the best line players in the French league.
“It has been absolutely game-changing for me to play in France. Moving away from home at 21 in a foreign country helped me grow a lot as a player but also as an individual in general,” says Parisini, now 28 years old.
But how can that help Italian handball in general?
“Italian players aren't considered bad anymore but instead as players who put everything they have on the court in order to improve both technically and mentally. The Italian league is improving, it's a process but this for sure helps the system to have players ready to perform for the national team,” Parisini believes.
“We have a lot of young players who are ready to perform for Italy. Players like me and Davide Bulzamini, for example, we are at the peak from an age perspective so we can help the younger players a lot,” concludes Italy’s captain.
