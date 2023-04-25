20230425

Vojvodina to play first leg of European Cup Men final at home

Serbian side Vojvodina will host the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 finals, after being awarded the first home right in Tuesday's draw.

The second leg will be played in Norway. However, the exact venue for that leg is yet to be determined, pending the outcome of a protest lodged by Runar Sandefjord Elite following their semi-final against defending champions Nærbø IL.

Nærbø were initially declared winners of the semi-final, winning a penalty shootout 5:3 after the two teams finished the two legs of the round level 60:60 on aggregate, but a decision by EHF legal bodies is now awaited to confirm which side will progress.

The first leg of the final is due to be played in Novi Sad on the weekend of 27/28 May, with the second leg in Norway the following weekend.

