MVPs Batista and Conceição showcase depth of beach handball

Right after the awards ceremony at the EHF Beach Handball 2023 in Nazaré on Sunday, Asun Batista carries around a wooden scale model of a fishing boat – the prize every All-star Team member receives.

In fact, Batista holds a boat in each hand: she has been named MVP but is also the top scorer of the women’s event with 136 points.

Asked if she already has an idea where to put both trophies in her living room, Batista laughs.

“I don’t know if I have enough space, but I will try to give them a nice place,” says the pivot of Spain, who has been instrumental in her team’s run to the bronze medal.

Batista, who in full is called María Asunción Batista Portero, is undoubtedly the biggest star of Spanish women’s beach handball. She is the player that creates the most danger on the opponents’ side of the court but is also the best shot blocker in the team’s defence.

Especially her saves in various shootouts have been crucial for Spain in reaching their fourth semi-final in the last five editions of the Beach Handball EURO. Spain again fail to reach their first final, but come away with another bronze – their third after 2017 and 2021.

In an Iberian derby, Spain edge hosts Portugal in, again, a shootout in the third-place match: 2:1 (19:18, 12:18, 7:2).