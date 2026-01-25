Wolff made 22 saves against Norway — 44 per cent of all shots. His performance almost eclipsed the extremely solid show by Norway’s Torbjørn Bergerud at the other end; Bergerud had saved 40 per cent of Germany’s shots at half-time and finished with 10 saves (31 per cent).

“We can thank Andi for these two points. He had a tremendous, incredible game,” admitted Germany head coach Alfred Gislason after their third consecutive win. “Andi saved us, without a doubt.”

Their opponents were also impressed. Norwegian centre back Tobias Grøndahl said: “Andi Wolff played an incredible match today. We know he is good, but it is annoying how we failed against him.”

The result, and Wolff’s performance, makes him the standout number one goalkeeper of the tournament so far.