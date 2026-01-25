Team rankings
While the leading shot-stoppers are the number one goalkeepers in their teams for a reason, they are all backed up by solid second choices, who can step up to give their teammates a rest or if they are having an off-day.
David Späth for Germany, Robin Haug for Norway and Møller for Denmark are all solid replacements. Møller has the best save percentage of all goalkeepers to date (37 per cent), while Haug is fourth with 33 per cent. Späth has been less effective overall, but has made some big saves when it matters.
Germany top the team ranking with 67 saves before round 2 of group 2, ahead of Norway (65), Denmark (64). Switzerland, with one match less, have 54 saves and Hungary 53. France’s Bolzinger and Rémi Desbonnet, notably, have made the same number of saves as Switzerland, despite playing one match more.
Spain and Portugal are even lower down the team ranking. Spain’s Sergey Hernández is on 28 saves and his teammate Ignacio Biosca 17, despite Hernández having an excellent season for his club SC Magdeburg in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the Bundesliga. In the latter competition, Hernández is currently the leading goalkeeper ahead of Späth and Wolff, but the Germans seem to be able to pull out something special for their national team. And this year, that might just take them to the final weekend.
- Germany: 67 saves / 212 shots / 31.6%
- Norway: 65 saves / 207 shots / 31.4%
- Denmark: 64 saves / 198 shots / 32.32%
- Switzerland: 54 saves / 171 shots / 31.58%
- France: 54 saves / 209 shots / 25.84%