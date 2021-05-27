World finalist Hykkerud inspired by his Greek adventure

Joakim Hykkerud’s European season ended before it even began.

His hometown club Drammen were due to compete in round 3 of the EHF European Cup Men against SC kelag Ferlach in December but travel restrictions in Norway meant they could not compete and their Austrian opponents progressed without playing a game.

Yet he sits in the glorious Greek sunshine between training sessions, looking forward to this weekend’s European Cup final with AEK Athens.

“I was out running one Sunday afternoon when I received a text from my agent, asking if I wanted to play in the European Cup semi-final with Athens and I thought, yeah, that would be good, when do I have to go? Tomorrow.

“So I had to speak to Drammen and tell them that I wanted to play, it was a good opportunity and only for the European Cup. They agreed and the next thing I knew, I was on a plane to Greece. From that run to being in the Greek sun was 18 hours.”

A tempting adventure

At the time, Drammen were sitting third in the Norwegian league, exactly midway through the season, but their most recent game on 18 December 2020 would turn out to be their last this season.

“After that game in December, the league was postponed and we had pre-season training in January, February and March. It was difficult to stay motivated as you keep hearing that the second half of the season was going to be pushed back.

“We were training and training but not sure what we were training for. I am 35-years-old and need games, so this period of time made it more important for me to go on this adventure.”

Meanwhile, ambitious Greek club AEK Athens were making a charge in Europe, hoping to claim Europe’s third-tier competition for the first time, having reached the Challenge Cup final in 2018 and the semi-finals in 2019.

The international squad, starring Austrian goalkeeper Thomas Bauer and experienced Spaniards such as Cristian Ugalde, Ignacio Moya and Ignacio Plaza, saw off Kosovan, Romanian and Russian opponents en route to a semi-final against top Slovenian side Gorenje Velenje.

But AEK had something up their sleeve. Just before the first leg, they announced the signings of Drammen duo Joakim Hykkerud and Jesper Meinby.

Having been knocked out of the European Cup without even playing, the pair suddenly found themselves parachuted into the semi-finals.