Young players rise to prominence in continental topflight

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, THW Kiel

The 21-year-old centre back did a great job at the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, where he became a joint top scorer with 55 goals alongside Japan’s Naoki Fujisaka. Besides, he recorded a competition-leading 48 assists and fully deserved to be included into the All-star Team.

Seen as one of the biggest talents in world handball, the Torshavn-born Ellefsen á Skipagøtu played for three seasons at IK Sävehof. But this summer, he decided to make the next step in his career and joined German powerhouse THW Kiel.

With Sävehof, he played in the EHF European League, but now he had a chance to make his debut in the continental top flight. And it looks like he feels more and more confident with each game: scoring two goals against HC Zagreb, four against OTP Bank-Pick Szeged, and five at HC Eurofarm Pelister last Wednesday.

His 11 goals I total make Ellefsen á Skipagøtu Kiel’s third-best scorer behind Niclas Ekberg and Patriсk Wiencek. And getting more experience at this level will certainly help him to further improve.

Diogo Rêma Marques, FC Porto

In 2022, the goalkeeper starred his home M20 EHF EURO in Portugal, helping the team win silver. And this year, he recorded a 31 per cent safe efficiency at the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, where his team ranked sixth.

Now he is making a breakthrough at his club Porto, and in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in particular. While Porto’s opening game with Plock proved to be a real thriller, Rêma’s 10 saves for a 34 per cent save rate helped his team to snatch a 24:23 win, and his double save in the 18th minute was just amazing.

In the following matches, the young goalkeeper, who shares the goalkeeping position with the more experienced Nikola Mitrevski, also had some impact, stopping six balls against Celje (20 per cent) and four against Barça (27 per cent), underlining his big potential.

Milos Kos, HC Zagreb

Serbia boasts a talented young generation, which has already won bronze at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 and finished fourth at the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship. Left back Kos was one of the leaders of both teams, and in particular, he became a third-best scorer at Germany-Greece 2023 with 50 goals.

Last October, Kos moved from Bosnia’s HC Izvidac to Zagreb, and during the 2022/23 season, he made his debut in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, scoring one goal. In the new season of the Europe’s premiere club competition, the 21-year-old has netted eight times in three matches.

In the opening game against KIel, the left back converted two of his five shots, and a week later at Paris Saint-Germain Handball, he also scored twice, but from six attempts. This Thursday, Kos was more efficient, as he netted four times from five attempts and helped Zagreb to comfortably beat Kolstad Handball, 31:20.